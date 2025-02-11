Upcoming iPhone SE Likely to be Very Powerful

Apple's next iPhone launch will not be the iPhone 17 series. Before that, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4, which has been due for years now. While the 'SE' iPhones are looked at as lower end iPhones with trimmed down specifications, we may see something different with the iPhone SE 4. This time, Apple could be optimising the new iPhone SE to come with powerful specifications, but yet be priced lower than the regular iPhone 16 series. If you are wondering about the launch timeline, it could be sooner than you expect. The iPhone SE 4 will not only feature an updated design, but will also likely feature a chipse from the iPhone 16 series. Here's everything we know so far.









Read More - OnePlus Watch 3 Launching on February 18, 2025

iPhone SE 4: What Do We Know?

Firstly, iPhone SE 4 will come with a large 6.1-inch display. There will be no Home Button this time, thus support for Face ID will be an obvious addition. Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone SE 4 this week, said a Bloomberg report, and there's likely no launch event for the phone.

In the camera department, the iPhone SE is going to continue featuring a single camera sensor at the rear. Further, there will be an Action Button, like the one introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series. But there's not going to be the newly announced Camera Control which came with the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

Read More - Nothing Phone (3a) Being Manufactured in Chennai, India

Online reports suggest that the device will feature a 48MP sensor at the rear for videos and photography. On the front, there might be a 12MP sensor. Up until now, we have seen the iPhone SE as a smaller phone, with a 4.7-inch display. But that's going away, and a larger 6.1-inch display will be introduced. One other big change for the iPhone SE will be the introduction of the lightning port.

In the chipset department, the new iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with the A18 chipset introduced with the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus.