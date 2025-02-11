iQOO Neo 10R will be the Most Powerful Phone in its Segment: iQOO

iQOO recently shared the AnTuTu score of the iQOO Neo 10R. Along with that, Vivo's sub-brand also said that iQOO Neo 10R will be the most powerful phone in its price segment. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet, but a price range has been suggested. The iQOO Neo 10R will launch on March 11, 2025. This smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is a powerful chip, even though it is not a flagship chip.









The sale of the device will happen through Amazon India, and iQOO's India website, along with the retail partners of the company. iQOO Neo 10R scored more than 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu test. It is definitely going to be a value performer, and thus would likely turn the heads of gamers looking for a phone in this price segment.

iQOO Neo 10R is the first 'R' branded phone in the series. It will be launched under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be interesting to see the exact price and what bank offers are provided to the users. It will be a serious competition for other smartphones in the price segment from OnePlus, Realme, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola, and more brands.

In March, we are going to see some exciting smartphone launches. The new Nothing Phone (3a) is also scheduled to launch in early March. Thus, stay tuned for more information about this smartphone and other devices about to launch soon. New devices including a much expected iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 3, and more are expected to launch in the coming days. Information about these devices is available on TelecomTalk, so make sure to check that out.