iQOO Neo 10R will be the Most Powerful Phone in its Segment: iQOO

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iQOO Neo 10R is the first 'R' branded phone in the series. It will be launched under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be interesting to see the exact price and what bank offers are provided to the users.

Highlights

  • iQOO recently shared the AnTuTu score of the iQOO Neo 10R.
  • Vivo's sub-brand also said that iQOO Neo 10R will be the most powerful phone in its price segment.
  • The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet, but a price range has been suggested.

Follow Us

iqoo neo 10r will be the most

iQOO recently shared the AnTuTu score of the iQOO Neo 10R. Along with that, Vivo's sub-brand also said that iQOO Neo 10R will be the most powerful phone in its price segment. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet, but a price range has been suggested. The iQOO Neo 10R will launch on March 11, 2025. This smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is a powerful chip, even though it is not a flagship chip.




Read More - OnePlus Watch 3 Launching on February 18, 2025

The sale of the device will happen through Amazon India, and iQOO's India website, along with the retail partners of the company. iQOO Neo 10R scored more than 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu test. It is definitely going to be a value performer, and thus would likely turn the heads of gamers looking for a phone in this price segment.

iQOO Neo 10R is the first 'R' branded phone in the series. It will be launched under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be interesting to see the exact price and what bank offers are provided to the users. It will be a serious competition for other smartphones in the price segment from OnePlus, Realme, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola, and more brands.

Read More - OnePlus Watch 3 Launching on February 18, 2025

In March, we are going to see some exciting smartphone launches. The new Nothing Phone (3a) is also scheduled to launch in early March. Thus, stay tuned for more information about this smartphone and other devices about to launch soon. New devices including a much expected iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 3, and more are expected to launch in the coming days. Information about these devices is available on TelecomTalk, so make sure to check that out.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jio user :

Whether jio upgrades network by installing new towers in tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh and Karnataka to compete with Airtel or network…

Airtel Fully Ready With 5G SA FWA, Can Launch When…

YOUTUBE RJ :

If you have any wired broadband then get that air fiber with 1000gb is just pathetic and not everyone needs…

Jio AirFiber's Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average…

TheAndroidFreak :

Tamil Nadu(Karanataka+Andhra Pradesh) is leadership circle for Airtel. That's why coverage is good. Vi is bad there. Vice versa is…

Airtel Fully Ready With 5G SA FWA, Can Launch When…

TheAndroidFreak :

Non-Pro variant at 30000 or less. Realme 14 Pro Plus needs to get optimised and needs to get at 25-27K…

Nothing Phone (3a) Being Manufactured in Chennai, India

TheAndroidFreak :

I am expecting it at 35K for 512GB with discounts.

Nothing Phone (3a) Being Manufactured in Chennai, India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments