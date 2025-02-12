Salesforce Announces USD 500 Million Investment in Saudi Arabia to Drive AI Innovation



Salesforce has announced plans to invest USD 500 million in Saudi Arabia to accelerate AI innovation, enhance workforce development, and expand its local partner ecosystem to support local businesses in the region. This follows the company's pledge at Davos to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia with a new regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Transforming Cloud and AI Adoption

In a statement on February 10, 2025, Salesforce said, "The increasing adoption of Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labour platform, by businesses in the region underscores the growing demand for AI-driven solutions and reinforces Salesforce's commitment to this technology in the Kingdom."

As part of the investment, Salesforce will introduce Hyperforce, its platform architecture delivered through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, in Saudi Arabia. This will enable Salesforce's global customer base to run workloads locally through a distributed public cloud infrastructure.

"We are entering a new era where autonomous AI agents working with humans are transforming workforces and businesses across the globe," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "With Agentforce, Hyperforce, and our global partner ecosystem, we are empowering Saudi organisations to deliver unprecedented levels of productivity, growth, and customer success."

Key initiatives include:

Hyperforce Expansion: Partnering with AWS to launch Hyperforce in Saudi Arabia, enabling local cloud infrastructure while ensuring compliance with regulations.

Agentforce Adoption: Scaling AI-driven automation to enhance productivity and business growth.

AI Workforce Development: Upskilling 30,000 Saudi citizens in AI, with a focus on women's participation through partnerships, including one with Princess Nourah University (PNU).

Strategic Partnerships: Salesforce will also partner with Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and Globant to tailor AI solutions for businesses in the Kingdom and expand the use of Agentforce, its product for customer service agents.

Arabic AI Support: Salesforce will also provide support in Arabic language for its AI-related product suite.

Salesforce announced the investment at Saudi Arabia's global tech event, LEAP 2025.