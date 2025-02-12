Salesforce Announces USD 500 Million Investment in Saudi Arabia to Drive AI Innovation

Reported by Kripa B 0

The tech giant expands its presence in Saudi Arabia with a major investment, new regional headquarters, and AI-driven initiatives to empower businesses and talent.

Highlights

  • Plans include launching Hyperforce in partnership with AWS for local cloud infrastructure.
  • Agentforce adoption to accelerate AI-driven automation and productivity.
  • Strategic partnerships with Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and Globant to expand AI solutions.

Follow Us

Salesforce Announces USD 500 Million Investment in Saudi Arabia to Drive AI Innovation
Salesforce has announced plans to invest USD 500 million in Saudi Arabia to accelerate AI innovation, enhance workforce development, and expand its local partner ecosystem to support local businesses in the region. This follows the company's pledge at Davos to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia with a new regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Also Read: Salesforce to Cut 1,000 Jobs Amid AI Expansion: Report




Transforming Cloud and AI Adoption

In a statement on February 10, 2025, Salesforce said, "The increasing adoption of Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labour platform, by businesses in the region underscores the growing demand for AI-driven solutions and reinforces Salesforce's commitment to this technology in the Kingdom."

As part of the investment, Salesforce will introduce Hyperforce, its platform architecture delivered through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, in Saudi Arabia. This will enable Salesforce's global customer base to run workloads locally through a distributed public cloud infrastructure.

"We are entering a new era where autonomous AI agents working with humans are transforming workforces and businesses across the globe," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "With Agentforce, Hyperforce, and our global partner ecosystem, we are empowering Saudi organisations to deliver unprecedented levels of productivity, growth, and customer success."

Also Read: Salesforce Introduces New Family of Multimodal Action Models Named TACO

Key initiatives include:

Hyperforce Expansion: Partnering with AWS to launch Hyperforce in Saudi Arabia, enabling local cloud infrastructure while ensuring compliance with regulations.

Agentforce Adoption: Scaling AI-driven automation to enhance productivity and business growth.

AI Workforce Development: Upskilling 30,000 Saudi citizens in AI, with a focus on women's participation through partnerships, including one with Princess Nourah University (PNU).

Strategic Partnerships: Salesforce will also partner with Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and Globant to tailor AI solutions for businesses in the Kingdom and expand the use of Agentforce, its product for customer service agents.

Arabic AI Support: Salesforce will also provide support in Arabic language for its AI-related product suite.

Salesforce announced the investment at Saudi Arabia's global tech event, LEAP 2025.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Viren :

Vi have less network coverage. No 5G. To compensate that they must keep their plan prices 15 to 20% less…

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

Hasan :

When to Bengal?

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mumbai Goa highway, rural area, CA is active. Airtel is non existent here.

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

TheAndroidFreak :

I shared the link of same, but approval is not there from moderators. That antenna supports 600Mhz-4000Mhz frequency. So it's…

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic:Vivo V50 Indian pricing 34,999? ~ 8+128GB 36,999? ~ 8+256GB 40,999? ~ 12+256GB

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments