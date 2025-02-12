Telstra Achieves 516 Mbps 5G SA Uplink Speed with Ericsson and Qualcomm

Surpasses previous record of 447 Mbps set in October 2024.

Highlights

  • 516 Mbps uplink speed achieved on Telstra’s 5G SA network.
  • Future enhancements include 3GPP Release 16 Uplink Transmit Switching and Carrier Aggregation.
  • Crucial for AI-driven real-time applications, live streaming, and video conferencing.

Telstra, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Achieve 516 Mbps 5G SA Uplink Speed
Australian telecommunications operator Telstra has achieved uplink speeds of 516 Mbps in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies. This record surpassed the previous speed of 447 Mbps in October 2024. Ericsson noted that this is the highest uplink speed achieved on a live commercial sub-6GHz 5G Standalone (SA) network.

Also Read: Telstra Achieves 340 Mbps Uplink Speed Over 5G SA; Deploys Dynamic Network Slicing Solution




Importance of High Uplink Speeds in 5G

Uplink speeds play a crucial role in delivering a seamless consumer experience. This achievement supports the importance of 5G uplink capabilities, as consumer and enterprise applications require higher upload speeds for live streaming, video conferencing, and real-time data processing with AI.

The speed performance was achieved using a single 50 MHz 5G SA carrier in the 2600 MHz spectrum band, leveraging Uplink Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) Single User Multiple Input, Multiple Output (SU-MIMO) technology. Ericsson's RAN Processor 6672 and Radio 4466, combined with the Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, powered this demonstration.

Consumers Will Benefit from These Advancements

"While actual consumer speeds won’t reach the level achieved in this new record, consumers with compatible devices in areas where Telstra has the necessary technology deployed will benefit from enhanced performance off the back of these advancements," Ericsson noted.

Also Read: Mobily and Ericsson Trial AI-Driven 5G Uplink Optimiser in Saudi Arabia

Enhancements in Telstra's 5G Network

Furthermore, future implementations of technologies such as 3GPP Release 16 Uplink Transmit Switching and Uplink Carrier Aggregation will complement this uplink capability across Telstra's network.

"Telstra and Ericsson together are actively pushing boundaries of improving the uplink experience, not just pushing the upload speeds," the companies said in a statement on February 10, 2025.

Expert Opinion

