Telstra Achieves 340 Mbps Uplink Speed Over 5G SA; Deploys Dynamic Network Slicing Solution

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telstra claims that the uplink speeds achieved are the fastest in the world using spectrum under 6 GHz.

Highlights

  • Telstra achieves 5G uplink speed of 350 Mbps, setting a new global record.
  • Implementation of Ericsson's Dynamic Network Slicing software for automated network orchestration.
  • Enabling slice-based use cases for Australian enterprises, including FWA, broadcasting, and automotive connectivity.

Follow Us

Telstra Achieves 340 Mbps Uplink Speed Over 5G SA; Deploys Dynamic Network Slicing Solution
Australian telecommunications company Telstra announced this week that it has achieved a 5G uplink speed of 350 Mbps over 5G Standalone (SA) using sub-6 GHz frequencies in a live commercial network in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm. Telstra claims this as a new global record for 5G uplink speed, which is 100 times faster than 3G uplink speed.

Also Read: Telstra and Eutelsat OneWeb Launch Largest Rollout of LEO Backhaul in Australia




5G Uplink Speed

Telstra said with this achievement, its customers will be able to enjoy faster and more reliable data uploads on their 5G Standalone (SA) devices, thereby enhancing their user experience.

Telstra noted that the new 5G Standalone uplink capability combines its mid-band spectrum holdings to create a 140 MHz channel for sending data from the device to the network. Additionally, this is complemented by a 240 MHz channel for receiving data from the 5G SA network, delivering up to 3.6 Gbps in the downlink and an uplink speed of up to 340 Mbps.

Enhanced User Experience

Telstra claims that the uplink speeds achieved are the fastest in the world using spectrum under 6 GHz. The tests were conducted using a mobile test device equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system and an existing NetGear Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Broadband device in the live commercial network on the Gold Coast.

"The uplink and downlink 5G data channels work together to provide a seamless and almost symmetrical 5G service," Telstra said. "The ability to use low-band frequencies and repurpose our 3G low-band 850 MHz frequency to deliver 5G SA coverage when the 3G network closes on 30 June 2024 has the benefit of providing improved depth of coverage and enhancing the 5G experience for customers."

Also Read: Telstra Announces Five New Intercity Fibre Routes and Pilbara Expansion

Dynamic Network Slicing Implementation

In another announcement, Telstra said it has deployed new Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing software, which gives the operator a fully automated and monetizable network slicing orchestration capability to deliver slicing services to Australian enterprises.

With this deployment, the two companies have completed the first phase of work to enable slice-based use cases such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), broadcasting, automotive connectivity, stadium or precinct services, and more on Telstra's 5G network.

The companies have finalized the build of the initial wireless capabilities for this project. The two main features of this phase are the orchestration of Telstra's Radio Access Network (RAN) Rate Controlled Scheduling (RCS) and the creation of the ability to automate the discovery of the entire Telstra 5G RAN topology.

Over the course of 2024, the partners will finalize the next phase of this work – the development and deployment of more advanced, open architecture-supported features.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

Lol what I said the same thing a few days ago in this website And somehow this is an actual…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

The only thing which can somewhat solve this is Paid 5G and crippled 4G Which is not very user friendly…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Rupesh :

Nah speed has went down everywhere with more and more 5G handsets accessing network. For me it was 1Gbps only…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments