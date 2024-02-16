OTT Movie Releases to Watch Out for This Week



A wide range of entertainment alternatives will be available on different over-the-top platforms this week. From gripping dramas to touching love stories, there's something for everyone to appreciate. Let's take a peek at the forthcoming OTT film releases this week.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

SonyLIV's legal drama transports viewers into the intricate world of the Raisinghani family as they negotiate a turbulent legal struggle. The series, led by Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, deftly ties together complex legal proceedings with human struggles, creating a gripping tale that questions conceptions of justice and morality.

Release date: February 12, 2024

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Queen Elizabeth

This Indian Malayalam-language film, directed by M Padmakumar, depicts the journey of Elizabeth, a feisty unmarried lady whose life takes an unexpected turn when she reconsiders her options on a business trip to Coimbatore. Set against an urban backdrop, the film delves into themes of self-discovery and human evolution.

Release date: February 14, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Love Storiyaan

Prime Video India's original series features six inspiring love stories that emphasize the strength of love in the face of adversity. Dharmatic Entertainment's series, created by Somen Mishra, promises to engage fans with its emotional depth and fascinating storytelling.

Release date: February 14, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Saba Nayagan

"Saba Nayagan" is a lovely story that highlights the importance of friendship and love, following Saba on his road to manhood. This film, starring Ashok Selvan, Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary, promises to tug at your emotions with its heartwarming tale.

Release date: February 14, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Abraham Ozler

Prepare for an exciting trip with "Abraham Ozler" as veteran cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur, rushes against the clock to solve a serial homicide case. This thrilling thriller, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the lead role, is sure to keep you gripped till the end.

Release date: February 16, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen directs this Indian Hindi-language drama about three girls who are duped into switching to another religion. Divided into two sections, the film depicts their journey from innocence to radicalization against a backdrop of horrifying real-life events.

Release date: February 16, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Salaar

The Hindi version of Prabhas' action-packed thriller "SALAAR: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is finally arrived, and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 16. While fans have previously seen the film in other languages, the release of the Hindi version promises an exciting adventure for moviegoers.

Release date: February 16, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar