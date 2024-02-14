7 Titles to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar This Valentine’s Day

Reported by Yashika Goel

Embark on a romantic journey this February with Disney+ Hotstar's specially curated Valentine's Day movie collection.

Highlights

  • Titanic: Undying love aboard the doomed ship.
  • Snowdrop: Forbidden love amidst political turmoil in Seoul.
  • Rain or Shine: Hope blooms after an earthquake in this love story.

7 Titles on Disney+ Hotstar for Your Valentine's Day Entertainment
As the world celebrates love in its myriad forms every day, Valentine's Day continues to hold a special place in hearts worldwide. From stealing an early departure from work to orchestrating the perfect dinner, the options to infuse this day with romance seem endless. While each couple's plans vary, incorporating heartwarming love stories into the itinerary can transport partners down memory lane, reliving cherished moments together.

Also Read: Binge-Worthy Releases on Disney+ Hotstar for February 2024




This Valentine's Day, prepare to be swept away by the enchantment of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments with an exclusive selection of shows and movies, available only on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar shares perfect movies for you to watch today with your loved ones:

Titanic

Experience the epic romance of Rose and Jack aboard the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Rose, engaged to Caledon Hockley, finds herself drawn to the charming artist Jack Dawson in this unforgettable tale of love and tragedy.

Snowdrop

Dive into the enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho amidst the backdrop of a dangerous political situation in Seoul. Will their love withstand the challenges they face?

Rain or Shine

Join Gang-du and Mun-su as they discover hope amidst tragedy. Set against a backdrop of rubble and despair, their love shines through, offering a beacon of light in dark times.

The Fault In Our Stars

Follow the journey of teenagers Hazel and Augustus as they navigate love and life in the face of terminal illness. Their poignant romance blossoms within the confines of a cancer support group, taking them on an unforgettable journey.

Hope Floats

Witness the dilemma of Birdee Calvert as she must choose between her principles and her heart. After her husband's divorce, a charming young man re-enters her life, forcing her to confront her true desires.

Also Read: Four Hindi Web Series You Should Watch This Valentine’s Day

West Side Story

Immerse yourself in the world of forbidden love between Tony and Maria. Against the backdrop of rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, their love defies societal norms and ethnic divisions in this classic tale.

Pretty Woman

Experience the unlikely romance between Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, and Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul. Their chance encounter leads to an improbable love affair that challenges their preconceived notions of love and relationships.

This Valentine’s Day, let these heartwarming love stories on Disney+ Hotstar transport you to a world of romance, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

