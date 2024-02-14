Vodafone Partners with Samsung and AMD to Test Open RAN Chip

Vodafone announced that it partnered with Samsung and AMD to successfully demonstrate their first end-to-end data call leveraging AMD's new general-purpose processor or an Open RAN platform. This successful demonstration takes Vodafone one step closer to partnering up with companies to build an Open RAN ecosystem to drive competition and innovation in the market. With a strong Open RAN ecosystem, telcos will have more options to choose from when it comes to integrating software and hardware into their networks.









The demonstration proves that the technology of all these companies works well together as a call was made using the processor provided by AMD. For the demonstration, Samsung's research and development lab in Korea was used. Samsung provided the Open-RAN compliant virtualised RAN (vRAN) software which was integrated into the AMD's general-purpose processor EPYC 8004 on Supermicro's latest Edge servers, supported by Wind River’s cloud-based platform.

Through the demonstration, Vodafone's objective of performance and energy efficiency could be achieved. The interoperability between the partner products will be a boost to the Open RAN ecosystem.

Nadia Benabdallah, Network Strategy and Engineering Director, at Vodafone Group, said, "Vodafone, together with Samsung and AMD, are pioneering the development of purpose-built silicon to power the next generation mobile networks. Through greater industry collaboration, we can create a vibrant Open RAN ecosystem to stay ahead of customer demand for faster connectivity without compromising reliability.”

June Moon, Executive Vice President & Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "This collective effort marks a key milestone for the mobile network industry to steer Open RAN forward, by embracing multiple providers at every layer of the network stack. The demonstration illustrates Samsung’s commitment to delivering the full potential of mobile networks by embracing openness."