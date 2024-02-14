Digi Spain Officially Rolls Out 5G Services for All Customers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The subsidiary of Romania's Digi Communications Group, which has been testing 5G technology with select consumers, has now announced the availability of maximum speed to all customers.

Highlights

  • Digi Spain introduces 5G services for all customers.
  • Enhanced speed, lower latency, and improved connectivity.
  • Acquisition of spectrum from Orange and MasMovil to help Digi Spain boost 5G services.

Follow Us

Digi Spain Officially Rolls Out 5G Services for All Customers
Romanian telecom company Digi has officially launched 5G services in Spain for all customers, including prepaid and postpaid, allowing them to experience speeds up to ten times faster compared to 4G technology. Digi said 5G will enable users to experience low latency (response times), greater speeds, and substantially reduced phone battery consumption.

Also Read: Digi Spain and Abrdn Ink Agreement for First-Phase FTTH Rollout in Andalusia




Introduction of 5G Services

The subsidiary of Romania's Digi Communications Group, which has been testing 5G technology with select consumers, has now announced the availability of maximum speed (5G) to all customers.

Digi Spain, on its website, said, "We continue to offer customers our best possible proposal, which is why we have activated our 5G service so that our customers can enjoy maximum speed and quality on their mobile."

Benefits for Customers

Digi Spain highlighted the advantages of 5G Network, including More Speed, Lower Latency, Better Connection, and More Efficiency. Digi customers with compatible mobile phones will be able to automatically connect to the 5G network at no additional cost.

To enjoy Digi 5G, customers should have contracted any Digi mobile service, possess a 5G compatible device, and be within the Digi 5G coverage area.

Also Read: Digi Romania Phases Out 3G, Reuses 2100 MHz Spectrum for 4G, 5G

Acquisition of Spectrum

According to reports, at the end of last year, Digi Spain agreed to acquire spectrum held by Orange and MasMovil if they secured approval for their proposed merger. Digi Spain agreed to acquire 2x10 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band, 2x10 MHz in the 2100 MHz band, and 20 MHz in the 3500 MHz band for EUR 120 million from the two merging telecommunications companies.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Reason being Airtel is having 300GB limit and Jio is having no limit. Most people are preferring Jio at the…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Faraz :

They are advertising as if they are growing too much. They did not say how many stores they closed during…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak It happens when you don't read throughly. I said Jio can make it 50MHz in 6 circles where Airtel…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's important for Vi to shut down 3G everywhere this year and enable CA again to give decent 4G speeds.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

If it is held by BSNL, how Jio can make it 50Mhz? Again, 2500Mhz only 40Mhz is available and 20-20Mhz…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments