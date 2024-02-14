Digi Spain Officially Rolls Out 5G Services for All Customers



Romanian telecom company Digi has officially launched 5G services in Spain for all customers, including prepaid and postpaid, allowing them to experience speeds up to ten times faster compared to 4G technology. Digi said 5G will enable users to experience low latency (response times), greater speeds, and substantially reduced phone battery consumption.

Also Read: Digi Spain and Abrdn Ink Agreement for First-Phase FTTH Rollout in Andalusia









Introduction of 5G Services

The subsidiary of Romania's Digi Communications Group, which has been testing 5G technology with select consumers, has now announced the availability of maximum speed (5G) to all customers.

Digi Spain, on its website, said, "We continue to offer customers our best possible proposal, which is why we have activated our 5G service so that our customers can enjoy maximum speed and quality on their mobile."

Benefits for Customers

Digi Spain highlighted the advantages of 5G Network, including More Speed, Lower Latency, Better Connection, and More Efficiency. Digi customers with compatible mobile phones will be able to automatically connect to the 5G network at no additional cost.

To enjoy Digi 5G, customers should have contracted any Digi mobile service, possess a 5G compatible device, and be within the Digi 5G coverage area.

Also Read: Digi Romania Phases Out 3G, Reuses 2100 MHz Spectrum for 4G, 5G

Acquisition of Spectrum

According to reports, at the end of last year, Digi Spain agreed to acquire spectrum held by Orange and MasMovil if they secured approval for their proposed merger. Digi Spain agreed to acquire 2x10 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band, 2x10 MHz in the 2100 MHz band, and 20 MHz in the 3500 MHz band for EUR 120 million from the two merging telecommunications companies.