Digi Discontinues Pre-Paid Mobile Services in Romania, Asks Customers to Switch to Post-Paid

RCS&RDS, operating under the DIGI brand in Romania, has announced its exit from the prepaid mobile services segment. As of Jul 1, the company has withdrawn the sale of new SIM cards and top-ups, and all existing credit is set to expire by Sep 30, according to information on its website.

DIGI Transitioning to Postpaid

DIGI is advising its prepaid customers to transition to one of its postpaid plans, which offer competitive pricing starting from 2 euros, 3 euros, and 5 euros per month. The move aims to streamline their service offerings and focus on providing enhanced postpaid options to customers.

In an official statement on its website, the company stated, "Starting Jul 1, 2023, mobile electronic communications services available through prepaid cards will be withdrawn from Digi's commercial offer. From this date, new cards cannot be purchased and existing cards cannot be recharged, the available credits can be consumed as such or by purchasing available extra options, until Sep 30, 2023 at the latest."

Extensive Mobile Voice Coverage

DIGI, known for its extensive national coverage, holds the largest mobile voice coverage share in Romania, as confirmed by the report published by the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM). As of the end of 2022, market statistics show that DIGI has the highest mobile voice coverage in Romania, reaching 98.8 percent of the total population. With this, Digi proudly holds the number one position in terms of coverage in the country.

The company's mobile services in urban and rural areas have contributed to its high customer portability rates. With over 4.9 million mobile connections attracted through porting by the end of 2022, DIGI says it has established itself as a preferred choice for users seeking reliable and comprehensive mobile solutions.

While the discontinuation of prepaid services may require some adjustments for affected customers, DIGI's postpaid plans aim to offer flexible options and continue meeting the diverse needs of its user base.