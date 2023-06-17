Telekom Romania Mobile Brings 5G Technology to 11 Cities

Telekom Romania Mobile has announced the launch of 5G technology in Bucharest, including Otopeni, and ten other cities across the country. Telekom Mobile says it provides its customers with Unlimited 5G access to prepaid and postpaid segments.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Outlines Its 5G Rollout Progress Across Europe

5G Coverage: Eleven Cities Included

The eleven cities where Telekom Mobile customers can experience the benefits of 5G technology include Bucharest (including Otopeni), Brasov (including Poiana Brasov), Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta (including Mamaia), Ploiesti, Craiova, Pitesti and Oradea. This extensive coverage ensures a wide range of users can enjoy the advantages of the 5G Technology.

Enhanced Mobile Experience with 5G Technology

Customers with a 5G-compatible SIM card and device within the coverage area will experience low latency, stable connections even in crowded places, and reduced battery consumption.

"We are excited to bring the advantages of 5G technology to our customers in an affordable and accessible manner, whether they choose our card or subscription option," said Telekom Romania. "This launch reaffirms our commitment to providing users with high-quality products and an enhanced mobile experience."

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands 5G Roaming to 67 Countries and Territories

Telekom Romania's Investment in Network Development

Telekom Romania Mobile said it had invested significantly in network development to ensure the best mobile services for its customers. Collaborating with a team of specialists, the telco said it successfully implemented the 5G network in multiple regions of the country within a few months, employing state-of-the-art equipment. As a result, the network adheres to the highest technological standards, including environmentally friendly energy supply sources.

The launch of 5G technology was made possible with the support of Samsung, acting as an implementation partner to ensure device compatibility. According to the statement, this collaboration reflects Telekom Mobile's dedication to fulfilling promises and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Also Read: GCI Expands 5G Wireless Service in Alaska’s Capital City

Telekom Romania Mobile Subscriber Growth

Customers can visit the official Telekom Romania Mobile website for more information about coverage maps, commercial offers, and a list of 5G-compatible smartphones. Telekom Romania Mobile registered 4.06 million customers (postpaid and prepaid users) at the end of the first quarter of 2023, 6.3 percent more than the same period in 2022, representing a net increase of over 240,000 users.