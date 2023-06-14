Globe Telecom Expands 5G Roaming to 67 Countries and Territories

Filipino Telco Globe has announced expanding its 5G roaming service and now offering coverage in a total of 67 countries and territories worldwide. This move comes as part of Globe's ongoing efforts to provide its customers with fast and reliable connectivity while travelling internationally.

Additionally, the company has formed new partnerships with international telecom providers to enhance its global reach and ensure a seamless roaming experience.

Also Read: Globe Expands Network With 220 New Cell Towers and 3,000 LTE Upgrades

Extensive 5G Roaming Coverage

According to the statement, the recent expansion of Globe's 5G footprint includes several prominent destinations. Travellers can now enjoy 5G roaming services in countries such as Austria (T-Mobile), Malaysia (Digi), Macau (CTM), US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico (AT&T), Vatican City (Windtre), Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales (EE), Russia (Megafon), and Northern Marianas (Docomo Pacific). By expanding its coverage in these regions, Globe enables its customers to stay connected and experience high-speed 5G connectivity wherever they go.

Strategic Partnerships for Global Reach

Globe has forged strategic partnerships with international telecom providers to further strengthen its global network. Hi3G in Denmark, SFR in France, Windtre in Italy, T-Mobile in the Netherlands, Slovak Telekom in Slovakia, Salt in Switzerland, and MEO in Portugal are among the new partners. These collaborations enable Globe to leverage the infrastructure and expertise of these providers, enhancing its roaming capabilities and ensuring seamless connectivity for its customers.

Also Read: Globe Telecom and MIDC Complete Third Milestone in Tower Acquisition Deal

Enhanced 5G Services for International Visitors

In addition to expanding its roaming coverage, Globe is also extending its 5G services to visitors and foreign subscribers from Sri Lanka, Romania, Egypt, Isle of Man, and Mexico who are travelling to the Philippines. This enables travellers from these countries to access Globe's high-speed 5G network during their stay, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection.

Users can avail Globe's data roaming promos through the GlobeOne app, making it more affordable and convenient for customers to stay connected without the need for local SIM cards or additional devices.

Convenient Data Roaming Promos

For postpaid subscribers, Globe provides the convenience of pre-registering for data roaming promos through the GlobeOne app. Options like Roam Surf Longer Stay offer longer validity periods ranging from three to 30 days, with prices starting as low as PHP 200 per day. Alternatively, Globe says postpaid roamers can opt for the all-day data roaming service, Roam Surf 399, which automatically renews every 24 hours without the need to register for a promo.

Also Read: EdgePoint Philippines Partners With Globe Telecom for Tower and Co-location Expansion

Prepaid users can easily connect to Globe's roaming partners abroad by simply turning on their phones, instantly gaining access to data services. In cases where there is no active data promo, prepaid users can switch to 2G/3G mode upon arrival and register for a range of Roam Surf promos, including the long-validity Roam Surf Longer Stay offers, via the GlobeOne app or GCash.

Globe's significant investment in expanding its infrastructure backbone over the past two years has laid a solid foundation for its network, according to the telco.