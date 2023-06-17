5 Forthcoming OTT Releases on Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLiv You Should Not Miss

Discover the must-watch films making their streaming debuts soon on Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV, including a number of highly acclaimed films that also performed well at the box office. These films should be at the top of your must-watch list, regardless of your streaming options on OTT.

Raavana Kottam

The Seema Karuvela Maram, or Gum Arabic tree, plantation seems to play a significant role in the film, which is set amidst a bustling rural lifestyle, as seen in the movie's trailer. Written and directed by Vikram Sugumaran, the film appears to be a throwback to Tamil cinema's formulaic approach in creating rural-themed films. It also seems heavily influenced by politics, violence driven by money, and caste prejudices. Shanthnu plays the protagonist in the film, with Prabhu and Anandhi in supporting roles.

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to the highly successful Netflix action thriller. Tyler is a black-market mercenary and a former member of the Australian Special Air Service Regiment. After barely surviving his previous mission, Tyler accepts an even more challenging assignment. This time, Tyler's objective appears to have a more personal aspect. The trailer teased a constant supply of thrilling action scenes, prompting many fans to request Netflix for a limited theatrical release. The film, directed by Sam Hargrave, features Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Idris Elba.

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Pichaikkaran 2

The sequel to Pichaikkaran, one of Vijay Antony's biggest hits, is titled Pichaikkaran 2. Contrary to industry expectations, the film had a strong start in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states, earning significant revenue for its makers. Antony wrote, directed, produced, and acted in the film. The story revolves around wealthy businessman Vijay Gurumoorthy, who is committed to eradicating poverty in India. He makes the audacious decision to give up his entire fortune to fulfill his purpose. However, this altruistic act triggers a rebellion within his own organization, leading to his alleged murder.

Release Date: June 18, 2023

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Farhana

The social thriller Farhana, written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan, looks to be a good one. The movie, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, features Aishwarya Rajesh. The protagonist of the story is Farhana, a Muslim woman who comes from a very traditional family. When she becomes involved with a sex chat call center and makes a fatal judgment error, her life takes an unexpected turn. This crucial incident sets in motion a chain of events that questions Farhana's beliefs, exposes societal prejudices, and explores the consequences of her decisions. The film also features Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Jithan Ramesh, and Anumol in supporting roles. This is an upcoming movie and according to reports, should be available to stream soon.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Good Night

The trailer for Good Night offers a glimpse into an unforgettable feel-good drama. The film centers around Mohan, played by K Manikandan. Mohan seems content with his ordinary life, cherishing his devoted family and relying on his steady job, epitomizing the middle-class ideal. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted by what initially appears to be a minor inconvenience - snoring. What starts as a small issue soon escalates into a significant problem that threatens everything he holds dear, including his newly formed marriage. The film also features Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, and Balaji Shakthivel. Should be available to stream soon.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar