Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar and Xstream Play Benefits



Bharti Airtel offers a range of prepaid plans packed with numerous benefits which Airtel customers can enjoy every day. If you're specifically looking for OTT (Over-The-Top) benefits, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will highlight Airtel's prepaid plans that provide bundled access to Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Play. With Airtel Xstream Play, users can indulge in a wide variety of content across 15+ popular OTT platforms. Let's dive into the plans that offer these exciting benefits.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features

Airtel 499 Plan: Unlimited Calls, Data, and More

The first plan we'll explore is the Airtel 499 truly unlimited plan. With a validity of 28 days, this plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, including roaming, along with 3 GB of data per day. After exhausting the daily data quota, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, users can enjoy 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 499 Plan Rewards

The Airtel 499 Plan doesn't stop there; it also provides six more rewards. These include Unlimited 5G Data, a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, a 28-day subscription worth Rs 149 to Airtel Xstream Play (unlocking 15+ OTTs), a complimentary Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months, free access to Wynk Music, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 839 Plan: Extended Validity and Abundant Rewards

Next up is the Airtel 839 Plan, which comes with a longer validity of 84 days. This plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, including roaming, along with 2 GB of data per day. Once the daily data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 839 Plan Rewards

The Airtel 839 Plan comes with seven additional rewards. These include Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, an 84-day subscription worth Rs 149 to Airtel Xstream Play (unlocking 15+ OTTs), a complimentary Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, RewardsMini Subscription, free access to Wynk Music, and Free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Witnesses Surge in International Roaming Pack Subscriptions

OTT Platforms with Airtel Xstream Play

Airtel Xstream Play is a rewarding feature that grants users free access to over 15 OTTs, including popular platforms like Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and many more. Whether you're on your mobile, tablet, or TV, you can enjoy a plethora of smashing hits and engaging content.

Experience the Power of Airtel 5G Plus and its Unlimited Data

In addition to the bundled benefits, Airtel offers Unlimited 5G Data, which goes beyond your plan's regular data limit. This high-speed data can be utilized in areas covered by the Airtel 5G network. Currently available in over 3,500 towns and villages nationwide, Airtel has already attracted more than 10 million unique customers to its 5G network. The company is committed to expanding its 5G services and aims to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G by September 2023.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Surpasses 2 Million Unique 5G Users in Uttar Pradesh East

Conclusion

With Airtel's prepaid plans, customers not only enjoy seamless connectivity and generous data allowances but also gain access to the world of entertainment through Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Play. Experience the best of both worlds with Airtel's feature-packed offerings.