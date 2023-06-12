BSNL has the Best 90 Days Prepaid Plan if You Just Want Voice Calling

In an era dominated by data-centric prepaid plans, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has introduced a unique offering that caters specifically to those who prioritize voice calling over data consumption. Priced at Rs 439, this 90-day prepaid plan provides an excellent option for users seeking a long-lasting, cost-effective voice voucher. While it doesn't include data benefits, the plan does come with an SMS allowance of 300 messages. This article delves into the details of BSNL's Rs 439 plan and explores why it stands out as the best option for individuals who primarily rely on voice calling.

Read More - BSNL’s Rs 89,047 Crore Revival Package Approved by Cabinet, Includes 4G/5G Spectrum Allocation

The BSNL Rs 439 Plan: Overview

The Rs 439 plan by BSNL is designed with a specific target audience in mind - users who prioritise voice calling and don't require data benefits. With a validity of 90 days, this prepaid plan allows subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted voice conversations for an extended period. While it doesn't offer any bundled data, it has an SMS allowance of 300 messages, enabling users to stay connected through text-based communication.

BSNL's Rs 439 plan follows a straightforward approach. There are no hidden charges or complex terms and conditions associated with the plan, making it easy for users to understand and avail of the benefits without any confusion. The 90-day validity period sets this plan apart from other prepaid options available in the market. With an extended duration, subscribers need not worry about frequent recharges, providing convenience and peace of mind.

Further, there aren't many such affordable plans available either. BSNL is also trying to roll out 4G in every part of the country as soon as possible. The state-run telco will start with select markets where it has the highest revenue potential but will soon arrive in other areas of India with 4G as well.