Verizon Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage to Indiana

American wireless network operator Verizon has announced the rollout of its 5G Ultra Wideband network across several cities in Indiana, including St. Joseph, Kosciusko, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, LaGrange, and Warsaw. This expansion brings residents high speeds and increased capacity, providing a mobile experience comparable to wired broadband connections.

Faster and Reliable Connectivity

Verizon says with its 5G Ultra Wideband, users can now perform tasks on their mobile devices that were previously only possible with home internet connections. This includes downloading large files, streaming HD movies, playing console-quality games, and engaging in video chats and conferences with clear audio and video.

Verizon C-band Spectrum

Verizon's network enhancements in Indiana utilize the recently acquired C-band spectrum. The deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband will initially use up to 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in multiple markets. Verizon says it will add more bandwidth for further expansion once all licensed spectrum becomes available. This additional bandwidth, expected by the end of the year, will deliver exceptional speed and capacity.

Upgraded Fiber Optic Infrastructure

To accommodate the increased data traffic resulting from 5G service, Verizon has upgraded the fibre optic cable links at its cell sites, increasing their capacity to handle ten times more data.

Access to Verizon Home Internet Service

For customers in Indiana, the expanded coverage and capacity not only offer reliable and fast mobile service but also provide access to Verizon Home Internet service. Plans start at just USD 25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan, with no hidden fees, annual contracts, or data caps.

Affordable Multiline Savings on Verizon Prepaid Plans

In addition, Verizon Prepaid has introduced new multiline savings on its Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans, making affordable access to the network even more accessible. Customers can add additional lines to the Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plan for USD 30 per month, and two-line accounts can now be as low as USD 80 per month.

For the first time, the new multiline plan structure allows customers to save USD 20 per month on Verizon Prepaid's Unlimited plans for each added Unlimited smartphone line. The plans offer various features, including mobile hotspot data and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Verizon Portfolio of Brands

In addition to Verizon Prepaid, Verizon offers a wide range of prepaid options through a portfolio of brands that match every customer's need, including Total by Verizon, Visible, Straight Talk and Tracfone.

Verizon continues to innovate and expand its services, empowering customers with advanced connectivity options and improved network experiences.