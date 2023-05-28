Verizon Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage to Multiple Illinois Cities

Reported by Srikapardhi

Verizon expands its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in Illinois, providing higher speeds and greater capacity to residents in multiple cities. Benefits of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, include fast internet for mobile devices and Verizon Home Internet service without data caps.

Highlights

  • Verizon expands its 5G network in multiple cities across Illinois, offering higher speeds and increased capacity.
  • 5G Ultra Wideband enables fast internet on mobile devices, allowing activities like streaming HD content and playing console-quality games.
  • Verizon offers customizable plans, allowing customers to design their own services to suit their specific needs.

Verizon says residents across Peoria, Champaign (including the University of Illinois stadium), Bloomington, Decatur, Springfield, Salem, Brighton, Sterling, Rock Falls, Kinmundy, and Greenville now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband offers mobile users power and performance comparable to wired broadband internet connections, enabling a range of activities from downloading large files to streaming HD movies and playing console-quality games.

Also Read: Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network Goes Live in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband in Illinois

The deployment of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband in Illinois utilizes the recently acquired C-band spectrum. According to the statement, Verizon will deploy 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Illinois markets with plans to add more bandwidth once all licensed spectrum becomes available. This expansion, expected by the end of the year, will significantly enhance speed and capacity for users.

Fibre Backhaul to Cell Sites

To support the increased data traffic, Verizon has upgraded fibre optic cable links in many cell sites, allowing them to handle up to ten times the amount of data. This ensures a seamless and efficient network experience for customers.

Also Read: Verizon and Vertical Bridge Collaborate to Expand 4G and 5G Across the US

Verizon Home Internet service

With the extended coverage and capacity, more residents in Illinois now have access to not only reliable and fast mobile service but also Verizon Home Internet service. This alternative home internet solution offers high-speed connectivity with no data caps, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

With plans starting at just USD 25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan, Verizon Home Internet eliminates extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts, and data caps.

Also Read: Verizon Introduces Customisable Wireless Plans With myPlan, First in the US

Verizon myPlan

Verizon now offers customers the flexibility to design their own plans that suit their specific needs. The recently launched myPlan option allows users to customize their services without compromise, providing the network coverage, perks, and savings that fit their preferences.

As Verizon continues to expand its 5G network, residents in Illinois can now enjoy enhanced connectivity and take advantage of the benefits offered by Verizon's advanced technologies.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

