Top 4 OTT Films to Spice up Your Weekend

Are you looking for some intriguing film suggestions to spice up your weekend entertainment? Look no further! Here are the top four must-see films that will enthrall and amuse you. This collection of OTT suggestions has something for everyone, from compelling thrillers to touching dramas. Grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy these fantastic movie experiences!

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai" is a Hindi courtroom drama inspired and informed by actual events. It depicts the infamous events surrounding the 2013 rape of a minor and showcases the challenges and strategies used by Advocate PC Solanki to handle the case and reveal the truth. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, well known for his roles in "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Family Man," as well as Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Jai Hind Kumar, Nikhil Pandey, and Priyanka Setia. You can watch it on Zee5.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

A team of experts is assembled to work with Special Agent Orson Fortune to thwart a sale involving highly dangerous weapon technology. To help with the covert operation to revoke the transaction, they enlist Hollywood actor Danny Francesco. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Guy Ritchie collaborated on the action comedy thriller "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," which they also directed. Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Jason Statham all play key roles in the movie. Visit Lionsgate Play to watch it.

Mrs Undercover

Written and directed by Anushree Mehta, the Hindi action-comedy "Mrs. Undercover" depicts the life of a housewife who was formerly an undercover agent but has been inactive for some time. Nearly ten years later, the agent is asked to return to her previous position since a deadly serial killer is still at large. She must now strike the ideal balance between her career and personal lives for them to coexist peacefully. Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Roy Angana, Akshay Kapoor, Roshni Bhattacharya, and Satish Badal are among the cast members who play major roles in the movie. Watch it on Zee5.

Triangle of Sadness

The dark comedy "Triangle of Sadness" was written and directed by Ruben Ostlund. The film follows a famous fashion model couple named Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charibi Dean) who go on a cruise for the wealthy but end up stranded on an island. Alicia Eriksson, Thobias Thorwid, Jiannis Moustos, Dolly De Leon, Harris Dickinson, Charibi Dean, and others can be seen in the film. The cinematography is under the hands of Frederik Wenzel, and the film is produced by Philippe Bober and Erik Hemmendorff. You can watch it on Sony Liv.