Five Films Available on OTT This Week in May to Immerse You in Fun

An amazing slate of films is coming out on various OTT platforms this week in May, promising an immersive cinematic experience from the comfort of our homes. The wide variety of films offers something for everyone, from suspenseful thrillers to uplifting dramas and action-packed adventures. So get your popcorn, find your favourite seat, and get ready for an exciting voyage as you watch the most recent OTT releases.

The films available on OTT during this week in May are listed below.

Victim/Suspect

"Victim/Suspect" is a criminal thriller directed by Nancy Schwartzman. The major actors in the film are Amanda Pike and Rachel de Leon. After being sexually assaulted, a young woman approaches the police in search of justice, only to encounter a horrible turn of events. The very system they believed would defend them instead accuses them of submitting false reports, arrests them, and even puts them in jail. The disturbing pattern of authorities ignoring and disregarding these women when they come forward with their stories of sexual assault is exposed and examined by investigative journalist Rae de Leon.

Release Date: May 23, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mother's Day

"Mother's Day" is an action thriller directed by Mateusz Rakeowicz. The protagonist of the story is Nina, a former NATO special operations agent who is currently hiding out. Nina must use her lethal skills to protect her kidnapped son from ruthless thugs. She has a chance to relive the thrill of action by retrieving Maks, as well as a chance to reintegrate into the life of the kid she had to leave behind years before. Nina sets off on a mission that combines a risky rescue operation with her own personal atonement using her skills and tenacity.

Release Date: May 24, 2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Missing

"Missing" is an American drama and thriller film directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. In the film, June encounters challenges because of administrative roadblocks after her mother goes missing while she and her new partner are on holiday in Colombia. She uses the power of contemporary technology to undertake a creative inquiry in a frantic race against time while stranded in Los Angeles. As June continues her digital sleuthing, she soon realizes that her findings only raise more perplexing questions. June discovers shocking secrets about her mother and comes to the disturbing realization that she never really understood her.

Release Date: May 24, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is a Hindi-language action movie. Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu also appear in the movie. The plot continues as Mahavir enlists Tyagi's assistance to take over a neighborhood but encounters opposition from Bhaijaan, who views the neighborhood as his family. They are all orphans that Bhaijaan has adopted and raised, he confesses while being accompanied by his bachelor brothers Love, Moh, and Ishq. The brothers set out to find Bhagya in an effort to find love and rebel against Bhaijaan. They do, however, learn that she is already married and has a child. They then hatch a scheme to marry one Bhaijaan to another but are met with unexpected violence and are forced to defend her family from an angry competitor in Hyderabad.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Tin & Tina

"Tin & Tina" is a psychological horror thriller directed by Rubin Stein and starring Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón, and Anastasia Russo. In 1981 Spain, Lola tragically loses her unborn child and is informed that she is no longer able to conceive. Adolfo, her husband, offers they adopt a child from a local convent. Instead, Lola chooses to adopt religiously fervent twin twins Tin and Tina. The family is torn apart by their radical readings of the Bible. Despite her initial desperation, Lola miraculously becomes pregnant once more, but due to Tin and Tina's fervent views, she worries for the welfare of both herself and her unborn child.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix