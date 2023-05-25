OTT Delights: 3 Exciting Films to Stream This Friday

Movie fans have reason to celebrate this week as few highly anticipated films are being released on OTT platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. With so many choices available, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But don't worry, we've got you covered!

Check out the three most thrilling films to stream this week:

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Don't miss the Malayalam romantic comedy "Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum" if you're in the mood for something light-hearted. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans, this delightful family film follows the charming Prashanth Rajan, aka Pachu, portrayed by Fahadh, as he navigates life's challenges.

Pachu's single status becomes a source of humor and adds to the comedy throughout the movie. "Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum" received rave reviews from critics and was a box office success. It's a great choice before the much-anticipated disaster film "2018," starring Tovino Thomas, hits the screens.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Alice, Darling

For fans of psychological thrillers, "Alice, Darling" starring Anna Kendrick promises a spooky and intriguing experience. The film delves into the unsettling reality of a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship. The trailer's gripping glimpses indicate an exploration of the complex emotions and tribulations inflicted upon her by her manipulative and controlling partner.

Kendrick portrays the lead character, who grapples with the toxic relationship's negative impact on her life while struggling with deep-seated anxiety that prevents her from seeking help. "Alice, Darling," directed by Mary Nighy, features a talented ensemble cast including Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi

If you're looking for a thought-provoking film, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi" starring Manoj Bajpayee might be the perfect choice. Based on true events, the film explores the tragic ordeal of a young girl who becomes a victim of molestation at the hands of a powerful godman. Despite the godman's immense power, devoted followers, vast wealth, and physical prowess, the survivor musters the courage to confront him.

Driven by unwavering faith in the legal system, she embarks on a relentless quest for justice, aided by PC Solanki, a courageous advocate who stands by her side and risks everything to fight on her behalf. Together, they challenge the status quo and strive to expose the truth. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the movie also features Adrija, Kaustav Sinha, and Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Where to watch: Zee5

Stay tuned for these exciting releases and indulge in an array of cinematic experiences from the comfort of your own home.