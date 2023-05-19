Relax This Summer With These Films and Web Series Available on Netflix in May

The first four months of this year have been jam-packed with exciting and entertaining releases. Thanks to the convenience of OTT platforms like Netflix, we no longer need to wait in queues for movie tickets. To make your life easier, we have compiled a list of films and web series that will be available on Netflix in May.

Here is a rundown of the Netflix films and web series debuting in May:

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Directed by Luv Ranjan, "Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar" is a romantic comedy movie in Hindi. During their trip to Spain, Rohan (Ranbir Singh) falls in love with Nisha (Shraddha Kapoor). Despite receiving blessings from both families, their marriage hits a rough patch. Will the couple reconcile? This forms the core of the story.

Release date: May 3, 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This short-form series serves as a supplemental prequel to the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton." India Amarteifio portrays the primary character, with Adjoa Amdoh's Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, and Ruth Gemmel in supporting roles. It delves into the rise to prominence and power of a young Queen Charlotte, as well as the passionate relationship between her and George III, which deeply impacts both of their lives.

Release date: May 4, 2023

Sanctuary

"Sanctuary" is a Japanese sports drama TV series directed by Kan Eguchi that premiered on Netflix earlier this month. The series consists of eight episodes and follows a young criminal who joins a sumo training school in search of fame and fortune. However, he soon finds himself in conflict with a silent wrestler harbouring a secret.

Release date: May 4, 2023

Meter

"Meter" is a Telugu action-comedy drama featuring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulyaa Ravi in her Telugu debut. The story revolves around Arjun Kalyan, the son of a police constable, who rises through the ranks to become a SI. However, unforeseen circumstances put him in the crosshairs of the Home Minister, leading him to uncover some disturbing information.

Release date: May 5, 2023

Queen Cleopatra

"Queen Cleopatra" is an American docudrama series exploring the life of the Ptolemaic Egyptian Queen Cleopatra VII. James Marlow, Sami Fekkak, Craig Russell, and Adele James appear in the show, which goes beyond the historical facts to depict how Cleopatra perceived herself and the decisions she was forced to make.

Release date: May 10, 2023

The Mother

"The Mother" is an American action drama directed by Niki Caro and stars Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael Garcia. The plot revolves around a female assassin who emerges from hiding to protect her abandoned daughter while evading dangerous men.

Release date: May 12, 2023

Thiruvin Kural

"Thiruvin Kural" is a psychologically inclined action thriller in Tamil, written and directed by Harish Prabhu. The story follows Thiru, a young boy with speech and hearing impairments, who finds himself in jeopardy after an unexpected mishap at a building site. Can Thiru overcome his limitations to save his father and those around him?

Release date: May 12, 2023

Naam Season 2

"Naam Season 2" is a sequel to the Tamil musical series "Naam," written and directed by T Suriavelan. The second season, comprising 11 episodes, welcomes new cast members to the group. A year after One Music's reunion, a band member's murder shakes up the group, and they struggle to move forward.

Release date: May 19, 2023

Kathal

"Kathal," meaning "Jackfruit," is an upcoming social comedy drama in Hindi. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Anant V. Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, and Neha Saraf. The plot revolves around a rookie police officer trying to solve the mysterious case of a local politician's missing cherished jackfruits to gain a promotion.

Release date: May 19, 2023

Get ready to relax and enjoy these exciting films and web series coming to Netflix in May. Stay tuned for more updates, and mark your calendars for these captivating releases!