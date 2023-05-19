Redmi A2 and A2+ Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi A2 series for the Indian market. These smartphones have become the latest entrants in the super affordable device category from Xiaomi. There are two devices in the Redmi A2 series - Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. Both smartphones are almost identical. Be it their display or the camera, you get everything the same in both devices. There's only one difference between the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ in specifications. We will talk more about it ahead.

Xiaomi Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Specifications

The Redmi A2 series packs a MediaTek Helio G36 processor coupled with up to 7GB of RAM, including 3GB of virtual RAM. In the screen department, you get a 6.52-inch display with support for 120Hz touch sampling rate. There's a 3.5mm audio jack and an in-built FM radio app for entertainment.

The device packs a massive 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box. There's a dual-camera system at the rear with an 8MP sensor. Xiaomi didn't unveil what the second sensor is, but most likely, it is the depth sensor, as the device supports portrait mode. There's also a dedicated space for a microSD card to expand the internal storage.

Are you wondering what's different between these smartphones in terms of specifications? Well, the only difference is that the Redmi A2+ comes with a fingerprint sensor. It will help you get access to additional security to ensure that all your personal memories on your smartphone stay safe. Now, let's check out the price and the availability of the Redmi A2 series.

Xiaomi Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Price

The Redmi A2 starts in India for Rs 5,999 with 2GB + 32GB storage. There are other variants which cost Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,499 and pack 2GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB, respectively.

The Redmi A2+ will be available in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,499. ICICI Bank cardholders can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices. The device will go on sale starting May 23, 2023, at 12 noon.