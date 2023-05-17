BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

BSNL, one of India's leading Telecom Service Providers (TSP), has unveiled its new Over-the-Top (OTT) 'Cinemaplus Service Starter Pack' for BSNL users in partnership with prominent content providers such as Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicOn.

Affordable and High-Value OTT Entertainment Packs

According to BSNL, This collaboration aims to leverage BSNL's extensive network infrastructure and nationwide presence to offer affordable and high-value OTT entertainment options to households across the country. The move comes as a response to the increasing demand for online content consumption in India.

Speaking about the launch, Shri Vivek Banzal, Director CFA of BSNL Board, said," Through this innovative combination of high-value OTT and competitive pricing, BSNL wants to leverage its vast network infrastructure and strong presence Pan-India to bring affordable OTT entertainment to every home, enabling them to stream their favourite shows, movies, music, and more."

"Together, these synergies promise to create a comprehensive and economical viewing ecosystem that caters to the growing demand for online content consumption in India," he added.

BSNL Cinemaplus: A One-Stop Entertainment Destination

Previously known as YuppTV Scope, the newly rebranded BSNL Cinemaplus serves as a one-stop destination for all entertainment requirements. YuppTV Scope used to offer a single plan, which was the Premium Pack, priced at Rs 249.

BSNL Cinemaplus offers a unified interface through which users can subscribe to multiple OTT partners such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, Disney+Hotstar, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate Play, and EPIC ON using a single subscription.

BSNL Cinemaplus Packs with Different Content Combinations

Now, BSNL is providing customers with three different packs that include various combinations of OTT content providers under BSNL Cinemaplus service. Upon selecting a pack, the subscriptions for all the included OTTs will be activated on the Registered Mobile Number associated with their Fibre connection. The subscription fee will be conveniently charged in the monthly bill.

Under the revamped BSNL Cinemaplus offerings, customers can choose from three distinct packs: the Starter Pack, Full Pack, and Premium Pack, priced at Rs 49, Rs 199, and Rs 249, respectively.

BSNL Cinemaplus Starter Pack

The Starter Pack, which is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 49 (originally Rs 99), includes OTT services from Shemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate, and EPIC ON.

BSNL Cinemaplus Full Pack

The Full Pack, priced at Rs 199, provides access to ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, YuppTV, and Hotstar.

BSNL Cinemaplus Premium Pack

Finally, the Premium Pack, available for Rs 249, offers a comprehensive selection of content from ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, YuppTV, Shemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate, and Hotstar.

BSNL's Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers can now indulge in unlimited entertainment through the newly launched OTT Service Packs. With BSNL Cinemaplus, subscribers can seamlessly access a wide array of content choices and enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience.