BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Plan Benefits Detailed

Bharat Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in India. Bharat Fiber is a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity to residential and commercial customers. BSNL Fiber provides consistent high-speed connectivity, even during peak usage hours. In addition, the fiber optic technology used in BSNL Fiber ensures faster data transfer and lower latency, resulting in a smoother online experience for customers.

Also Read: BSNL Offers These Prepaid Unlimited Plans For Voice Usage

Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds ranging from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India, making it an attractive option for customers who want both internet and phone services. Let's now look at the 100 Mbps Fibre Value Plan offering from Bharat Fiber.

BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Fibre Value Plan

BSNL offers 100 Mbps Fiber services at a monthly price of Rs 799. The plan offers BSNL customers with high speeds up to 100 Mbps till 1000 GB. Post Fair Usage Policy, BSNL Broadband users can enjoy unlimited data usage at 5 Mbps speeds. In addition, BSNL Broadband users can also enjoy Unlimited Local, and STD calls to any Network, provided customers install landline equipment.

BSNL Rs 799 Broadband Plan OTT Benefits

BSNL Broadband plan Rs 799 comes bundled with Free OTT benefits, including Hotstar Super, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV.

BSNL Rs 799 Broadband Plan Long-Term Benefits

BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps monthly plan comes at Rs 799, whereas BSNL offers some benefits for customers opting Long term plans as the payment of long-term plans will be upfront.

Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Unlimited Plans With 1 Year Validity Detailed

BSNL 100 Mbps 6-Month Rental

The Bharat Fibre Value OTT plan is available for customers at a price of Rs 4,395 for a 6-month duration with the same benefits as offered by the monthly rental of Rs 799. However, customers would pay Rs 4,794 (excluding GST) for six months if they availed monthly Rs 799 plan, which is higher than the 6-month long-term plan.

BSNL 100 Mbps 12-Month Rental

For a yearly or 12 Months 100 Mbps plan, BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT plan costs BSNL customers Rs 9,588 with the same benefits as the Rs 799 monthly rental plan. However, customers get to enjoy 1 Month of Free Service on the yearly rental plan option. So, for Rs 9,588, customers get to enjoy 13 Months of BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps plan, reducing the effective monthly rental to around Rs 737.

Also Read: GTPL Fiber Genie+ OTT Add-Ons: Everything You Need to Know

BSNL 100 Mbps 24-Month Rental

BSNL Fiber also has a 24 Months rental option. So if you are highly satisfied with BSNL Fiber services after experiencing the services for a month or two, you can opt for the 2-year long-term rental plan option of 100 Mbps fiber value OTT. The 24 Months BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT plan costs customers Rs 19,176. In addition, customers can enjoy 3 months of free service on this plan option.