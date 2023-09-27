YouFibre UK Reaches 50,000 Customer Milestone

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This achievement marks YouFibre as the first alternative network (alt-net) to provide internet services to customers in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales this year, as stated in their announcement.

Highlights

  • YouFibre has doubled its customers in the last five months.
  • YouFibre has launched a new 8000 Mbps package, which is one of the fastest home broadband packages available in the UK.
  • YouFibre is committed to 24/7 UK-based customer services for all customers and no in-contract price rises.

Follow Us

YouFibre Reaches 50,000th Customer Milestone
YouFibre, the UK fiber broadband service provider, has announced that it has now connected 50,000 customers to its ultrafast fiber broadband service. The internet service provider mentioned that it has doubled its customer base in the last five months, with the company now serving customers in over 70 towns across the UK.

Also Read: CityFibre to Extend Fibre Roll Out to 715,000 UK Rural Properties




First Alt-Net Nationwide

This achievement marks YouFibre as the first alternative network (alt-net) to provide internet services to customers in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales this year, as stated in their announcement.

According to the statement, this milestone follows YouFibre's recent rebranding, featuring a distinctive look and feel designed to represent its mission, values, and commitment to prioritizing customers.

Affordable, Ultrafast Internet

"We believe everyone should have access to broadband they can rely on. That's why, one street at a time, one home at a time, we're on a mission to connect the UK with ultrafast, ultrareliable, and affordable internet, along with unbeatable customer service," stated the company.

"We are absolutely delighted to have made this dream a reality for 50,000 customers across the country. However, this is just the beginning for us," YouFibre added in a statement.

Also Read: Telus Introduces 3 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet in Alberta, British Columbia

YouFibre 8 Gbps Plan

YouFibre said it has also launched an unlimited home broadband package with speeds of up to 8000 Mbps, making it one of the fastest options available across the UK. The company has also committed to providing 24/7 UK-based customer service for all its customers, and there will be no in-contract price increases. YouFibre also announced that it has reduced the price of its 1000 Mbps package to just GBP 27.99.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments