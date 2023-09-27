YouFibre UK Reaches 50,000 Customer Milestone



YouFibre, the UK fiber broadband service provider, has announced that it has now connected 50,000 customers to its ultrafast fiber broadband service. The internet service provider mentioned that it has doubled its customer base in the last five months, with the company now serving customers in over 70 towns across the UK.

Also Read: CityFibre to Extend Fibre Roll Out to 715,000 UK Rural Properties









First Alt-Net Nationwide

This achievement marks YouFibre as the first alternative network (alt-net) to provide internet services to customers in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales this year, as stated in their announcement.

According to the statement, this milestone follows YouFibre's recent rebranding, featuring a distinctive look and feel designed to represent its mission, values, and commitment to prioritizing customers.

Affordable, Ultrafast Internet

"We believe everyone should have access to broadband they can rely on. That's why, one street at a time, one home at a time, we're on a mission to connect the UK with ultrafast, ultrareliable, and affordable internet, along with unbeatable customer service," stated the company.

"We are absolutely delighted to have made this dream a reality for 50,000 customers across the country. However, this is just the beginning for us," YouFibre added in a statement.

Also Read: Telus Introduces 3 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet in Alberta, British Columbia

YouFibre 8 Gbps Plan

YouFibre said it has also launched an unlimited home broadband package with speeds of up to 8000 Mbps, making it one of the fastest options available across the UK. The company has also committed to providing 24/7 UK-based customer service for all its customers, and there will be no in-contract price increases. YouFibre also announced that it has reduced the price of its 1000 Mbps package to just GBP 27.99.