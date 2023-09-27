BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Broadband Plan Benefits Detailed



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers fiber broadband (FTTH) services through its 'BharatFibre' offering. The service uses optical fiber cables to deliver high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers. If you are looking for a broadband service provider in your area, and BSNL is the sole option available, rest assured that BSNL provides some of the best Fiber plans to its customers.

Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds ranging from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India, making it an attractive option for customers who want both internet and phone services. Let's now look at the BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Broadband Plan.

BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Plan

BSNL offers 100 Mbps Fiber services at a monthly price of Rs 799. The plan provides BSNL users with high speeds of up to 100 Mbps for the first 1000 GB. After reaching the Fair Usage Policy limit, users can continue to enjoy unlimited data usage at speeds of 5 Mbps. Additionally, BSNL Broadband users can enjoy Unlimited Local and STD calls to any network, provided they install the necessary landline equipment.

OTT Benefits Included

BSNL Rs 799 Broadband plan includes bundled Free OTT benefits such as Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and YuppTV. Previously, BSNL used to offer Voot, but it has now been removed.

BSNL Rs 799 Broadband Plan Long-Term Benefits

BSNL offers some benefits for customers opting Long term plans as the payment of long-term plans will be upfront.

The Bharat Fibre Value OTT plan is available to customers at a price of Rs 4,395 for a 6-month duration, offering the same benefits as the monthly rental plan priced at Rs 799. However, customers would pay Rs 4,794 (excluding GST) for six months if they opted for the monthly Rs 799 plan, which is higher than the cost of the 6-month long-term plan.

For the yearly or 12-month 100 Mbps plan, BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT plan costs customers Rs 9,588, offering the same benefits as the Rs 799 monthly rental plan. However, customers receive 1 month of free service with the yearly rental plan option. Therefore, for Rs 9,588, customers can enjoy 13 months of BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps service, reducing the effective monthly rental to approximately Rs 737.

BSNL 100 Mbps Long-term Broadband Plan

BSNL Fiber also offers a 24-month rental option. If you are highly satisfied with BSNL Fiber services after experiencing them for a month or two, you can choose the 2-year long-term rental plan for the 100 Mbps fiber value OTT package. The 24-month BSNL 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT plan is priced at Rs 19,176. Furthermore, customers can benefit from 3 months of complimentary service with this plan option.