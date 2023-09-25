SK Broadband and Netflix Partner for Enhanced Customer Entertainment

Netflix has partnered with SK Telecom and SK Broadband to provide easier access and payment options for Netflix shows and films on mobile devices and IPTV (B tv). The partnership will also involve launching bundled Netflix packages and leveraging AI technologies to enhance the entertainment experiences for customers.

Highlights

  • Netflix partners with SK Telecom and SK Broadband to improve access and payment options for Netflix content.
  • Bundled Netflix packages to be launched, expanding access for more customers.
  • AI technologies to be leveraged to enhance entertainment experiences.

SK Telecom, SK Broadband, and Netflix Partner for Enhanced Customer Entertainment
Netflix, the global entertainment powerhouse, and South Korean operator SK Telecom, along with its subsidiary SK Broadband, recently announced a partnership aimed at enriching the entertainment experiences of their customers. Under this collaboration, SK Telecom and SK Broadband will facilitate easier access and payment options for Netflix shows and films on mobile devices and IPTV (B tv), by offering various pricing plans, products, and bundled packages.

Also Read: Netflix India Subscription Plans for September 2023 Detailed




Bundled Netflix packages to be launched

Apart from launching bundled Netflix packages that combine SK Telecom's plans with SK Broadband's IPTV offerings, they will also introduce additional Netflix bundle packages for SK Telecom's subscription service, T Universe.

Ad-Supported Plans

The two companies also plan to introduce services combined with Netflix's ad-supported pricing plan, expanding access for more customers to enjoy Netflix. These new products for SK Telecom and SK Broadband customers are scheduled for a gradual release starting in H1 2024.

Also Read: Netflix Expands Gaming Reach With Limited Beta Test on Multiple Devices

As per the statement, this partnership will enable Netflix to establish deeper connections with more SK Telecom and SK Broadband consumers. With this partnership, SK Broadband and Netflix will end all disputes, signifying their commitment to collaborating as partners while moving forward.

Netflix said, "Netflix is committed to creating and delivering the best stories to members in Korea and audiences worldwide, and we have high expectations for the journey ahead as partners serving our customers with SK Telecom and SK Broadband."

Also Read: SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel Launch Global Telco AI Alliance

AI Integration

Furthermore, in addition to the partnership, SK Telecom and SK Broadband will seek opportunities with Netflix to leverage AI technologies developed by SK Telecom and SK Broadband. These technologies, such as Conversational UX and Personalized Recommendation Technologies, aim to enhance the entertainment experiences for customers.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

