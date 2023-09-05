Netflix India Subscription Plans for September 2023 Detailed



Netflix India, boasting an extensive library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content, offers an unrivaled cinematic experience at your fingertips on your smart screens. Whether you're using a smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, you can seamlessly stream your favourite content on Netflix, thanks to high-speed internet and data plans.

If you're among those who prefer an individual Netflix subscription rather than relying on bundled OTT plans from internet service providers, this article is curated for you. Let's now take a comprehensive look at all the available Netflix subscription plans for September 2023.

Netflix Subscription Plans in September 2023

In India Netflix offers four subscription options - Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium - each presenting varying price points and features to cater to diverse preferences and requirements. Netflix India offers a "No commitments, cancel anytime" experience, providing everything on Netflix for one low price without ads or extra fees. Select the ideal subscription and begin your streaming experience with Netflix in September 2023.

1. Netflix Mobile Subscription Plan

This Netflix Mobile subscription plan costs Rs 149 per month, allowing users to stream on a single mobile or tablet device in standard definition (SD) 480p quality.

2. Netflix Basic Subscription Plan

This Netflix Basic subscription plan costs Rs 199 per month and allows users to stream on a single mobile, tablet, computer or smart TV device in High definition (HD) 720p quality. Moreover, with the Basic and Mobile plan, you can watch on only one device at a time.

3. Netflix Standard Subscription Plan

The Netflix Standard Subscription Plan costs Rs 499 per month and allows users to stream on up to two devices, including phone, tablet, computer and smart TV, at a time in Full High definition (Full HD) 1080p quality.

4. Netflix Premium Subscription Plan

The Netflix Premium Subscription Plan costs Rs 649 per month and is the highest plan available from Netflix for customers to watch Ultra High Definition (4K+HDR) content on four simultaneous screens at a time, including phone, tablet, computer and smart TV.

Netflix constantly updates its content library with new releases and classics, and users can download shows and movies for offline viewing on compatible devices.

Please be noted that HD, Full HD, Ultra HD and HDR content is subject to your internet service and device capability and not all content is available in all streaming resolutions. Also, according to Netflix, only People who live with you may use your account.

Therefore, you have the flexibility to select the plan that aligns with your requirements and subscribe to the Netflix plan separately if it's not bundled with your internet package. Netflix is renowned for its personalized recommendations tailored just for you, included in your chosen plan. Customers also have the option to modify or terminate their subscription plan whenever they wish.

In another development, Entertainment giant Netflix has recently announced that it is rolling out a limited beta test of gaming on a broader range of devices in a move to delve deeper into the gaming realm as reported by TelecomTalk.