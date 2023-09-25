PLDT Rolls Out Fiber Internet in Island Garden City of Samal



Philippine telecommunications service provider PLDT has introduced high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), thereby enhancing connectivity in the country's "largest resort city." This announcement was made last week, and now fibre connectivity is driving both hybrid work and tourism in this celebrated destination known for its stunning beaches and picturesque landscapes.

Improved connectivity benefits

According to the official release, as Samal Island experiences population growth and a thriving tourism industry, the local government welcomed this technological milestone.

IGACOS remarked, "The arrival of PLDT fibre in IGACOS will benefit both residents and tourists alike. Timely internet connectivity is essential for our new city hall and the local college."

PLDT added, "We are thrilled with the launching of PLDT Home Fiber in the Island Garden City of Samal. This marks a momentous occasion, as we bring fast and reliable internet connectivity to the island - enabling entertainment needs of residents and tourists alike, and powering hybrid workplaces."

Strategic Expansion

According to the announcement made last week, PLDT and its mobile division, Smart Communications, aim to expand and enhance their integrated fixed and mobile networks, aligning with the government's digitalisation drive and bridging the digital divide. PLDT's rollout of fibre on the island is also expected to boost Smart's mobile network services in the area, as well as support the connectivity needs of businesses and enterprises of all sizes on the island.

The official release noted that these efforts are integral to PLDT's multi-year transformation strategy, prioritizing customer experience and promoting internet access in communities while integrating sustainable solutions into daily operations.