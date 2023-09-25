PLDT Rolls Out Fiber Internet in Island Garden City of Samal

Reported by Srikapardhi

PLDT has launched high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services in the Island Garden City of Samal, enhancing connectivity in the country's largest resort city.

Highlights

  • PLDT launches high-speed fiber internet in Samal Island.
  • Rollout to boost hybrid work and tourism.
  • Aligns with government's digitalization drive and PLDT's multi-year transformation strategy.

PLDT Rolls Out Fiber Internet in Island Garden City of Samal
Philippine telecommunications service provider PLDT has introduced high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), thereby enhancing connectivity in the country's "largest resort city." This announcement was made last week, and now fibre connectivity is driving both hybrid work and tourism in this celebrated destination known for its stunning beaches and picturesque landscapes.

Also Read: Globe Philippines Deploys 356 New 5G Sites, Expands 5G Roaming, Logs 5.2 Million 5G devices




Improved connectivity benefits

According to the official release, as Samal Island experiences population growth and a thriving tourism industry, the local government welcomed this technological milestone.

IGACOS remarked, "The arrival of PLDT fibre in IGACOS will benefit both residents and tourists alike. Timely internet connectivity is essential for our new city hall and the local college."

PLDT added, "We are thrilled with the launching of PLDT Home Fiber in the Island Garden City of Samal. This marks a momentous occasion, as we bring fast and reliable internet connectivity to the island - enabling entertainment needs of residents and tourists alike, and powering hybrid workplaces."

Strategic Expansion

According to the announcement made last week, PLDT and its mobile division, Smart Communications, aim to expand and enhance their integrated fixed and mobile networks, aligning with the government's digitalisation drive and bridging the digital divide. PLDT's rollout of fibre on the island is also expected to boost Smart's mobile network services in the area, as well as support the connectivity needs of businesses and enterprises of all sizes on the island.

Also Read: Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network With New PoP in Manila

The official release noted that these efforts are integral to PLDT's multi-year transformation strategy, prioritizing customer experience and promoting internet access in communities while integrating sustainable solutions into daily operations.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

