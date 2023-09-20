Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network With New PoP in Manila

Reported by Srikapardhi

Hurricane Electric has opened a new point of presence (PoP) in Manila, Philippines, expanding its global network. The new PoP will provide high-speed connectivity to the rapidly growing digital economy in the Philippines.

Highlights

  • The new PoP is located in the heart of Makati's Central Business District, just 11 kilometres from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
  • It offers high-speed connectivity options, including 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports.
  • Customers can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's extensive global network.



California-based Hurricane Electric has announced the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at ePLDT Vitro Makati 1 in Manila, Philippines, expanding its Global Network. Hurricane Electric revealed on Tuesday that this latest Point of Presence in the Philippines brings high-speed connectivity to the rapidly growing digital economy.




Also Read: Hurricane Electric Deploys First PoP in Skopje, North Macedonia

New PoP in Makati

The company has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Manila, specifically at RCBC Plaza Tower 2, 34th Floor, Makati, Philippines. Hurricane said this strategic location places Hurricane Electric at the heart of Makati's Central Business District, just 11 kilometres from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Features and Benefits

The newly established PoP, with 580 square meters of data center space and the capacity to accommodate 202 racks, serves the colocation needs of local enterprises. Importantly, this facility is part of PLDT's extensive infrastructure, which comprises a network of 10 data center facilities with a total capacity of 9,000 racks.

Also Read: NTT Expands Global IP Network With Denver PoP

The official statement noted that Manila is a center for trade and finance and serves as a tech startup hub. The facility offers dual power feeds per rack and is monitored by 24/7 on-site security, accompanied by a Service Level Agreement (SLA) guaranteeing 99.98 percent uptime.

Enhanced Connectivity for the Region

This marks Hurricane Electric's second location in the Philippines and its 19th in Asia, enhancing fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for next-generation IP connectivity services in the region.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Expands Lambda Network With New London Connection

Hurricane said customers of ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 and in and around Manila, Philippines, can now enjoy a range of connectivity options, including 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports, all while being able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's extensive global network.

