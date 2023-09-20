Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network With New PoP in Manila

California-based Hurricane Electric has announced the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at ePLDT Vitro Makati 1 in Manila, Philippines, expanding its Global Network. Hurricane Electric revealed on Tuesday that this latest Point of Presence in the Philippines brings high-speed connectivity to the rapidly growing digital economy.









New PoP in Makati

The company has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Manila, specifically at RCBC Plaza Tower 2, 34th Floor, Makati, Philippines. Hurricane said this strategic location places Hurricane Electric at the heart of Makati's Central Business District, just 11 kilometres from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Features and Benefits

The newly established PoP, with 580 square meters of data center space and the capacity to accommodate 202 racks, serves the colocation needs of local enterprises. Importantly, this facility is part of PLDT's extensive infrastructure, which comprises a network of 10 data center facilities with a total capacity of 9,000 racks.

The official statement noted that Manila is a center for trade and finance and serves as a tech startup hub. The facility offers dual power feeds per rack and is monitored by 24/7 on-site security, accompanied by a Service Level Agreement (SLA) guaranteeing 99.98 percent uptime.

Enhanced Connectivity for the Region

This marks Hurricane Electric's second location in the Philippines and its 19th in Asia, enhancing fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for next-generation IP connectivity services in the region.

Hurricane said customers of ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 and in and around Manila, Philippines, can now enjoy a range of connectivity options, including 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports, all while being able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's extensive global network.