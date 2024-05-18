Boldyn Networks Completes Acquisition of Apogee Telecom

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With this move, Boldyn expands its connectivity offering in the education segment, Boldyn said in an official release.

Highlights

  • Apogee offers managed wireless networks and IT solutions for Higher Education.
  • Acquisition reflects Boldyn's commitment to supporting digital learning environments.
  • Apogee now part of Boldyn's US organization, expanding technical expertise.

Follow Us

Boldyn Networks Completes acquisition of Apogee Telecom
Neutral host provider Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) this week announced the completion of its acquisition of Austin-based Apogee Telecom (Apogee), an on-campus connectivity infrastructure provider in the US Higher Education (HED) industry. With this move, Boldyn expands its connectivity offering in the education segment, Boldyn said in an official release.

Also Read: Boldyn Completes Acquisition of Cellnex’s Private Networks Business




Apogee's Offerings

Apogee offers managed wireless residential and campus networks, as well as IT solutions, fiber infrastructure as a service, and video services for students, faculty, and staff. With this acquisition, Boldyn will acquire and continue to serve more than 350 HED customers, the official release said.

Boldyn's Expansion Plans

"The acquisition of Apogee represents a fantastic opportunity for us at Boldyn to bring extended wireless capabilities to the growing US Higher Education segment," said Boldyn Networks.

"With over 25 years of experience, deep knowledge, and an exceptional reputation in this segment, Apogee's expertise and know-how ensure we continue to support US Higher Education institutions with the technology infrastructure services they need to operate and excel in today's digital learning environment," Boldyn said.

Also Read: Boldyn Networks to Deliver Connectivity for ASM Global Venues Worldwide

Apogee's Integration with Boldyn

Apogee added, "Now with broader wireless technical expertise in areas like private LTE, 5G, and DAS, combined with unlimited innovation, and the financial backing of Boldyn that's changing the game in the connectivity industry."

Apogee, now being a Boldyn Networks company, will become part of Boldyn's US organisation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

Arputel deserves less than 10cr users looking at their pathetic network. Ported the last Airtel sim in our home to…

Bharti Airtel had 72 Million 5G Users at the End…

Shivraj Roy :

They need 5G to stop bleeding subscribers in 2024 even if 5G might not be as useful on a smartphone…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

Faraz :

I wonder same with Airtel as 6.2 MHz of B8 expire this year in Bihar, W.B, U.P(E), J&K, Odisha etc.…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

Faraz :

I wonder if Jio will Target B3 in many circles this time. Jio has maximum spectrum for 4G even in…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

Faraz :

Maybe.. but I assume Airtel network is week in Mumbai circle, here in Bihar & W.B, Airtel holds more spectrum…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments