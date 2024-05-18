STT GDC Expands into Vietnam, Partners With VNG to Build and Operate Data Centres

This partnership sees STT taking over operations at STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 1, previously called the VNG Data Center and situated in the Tan Thuan area, and the establishment of a new facility, STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 2

Highlights

  • Joint venture between STT GDC and VNG Corporation for data centre projects in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
  • Expansion includes operation of STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 1 and construction of STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 2.
  • Second facility to offer up to 60 MW of IT load capacity upon completion.

STT GDC Expands into Vietnam, Partners With VNG to Build and Operate Data Centres
Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has announced a joint venture with VNG Corporation for the development, construction, and operation of data centre projects in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. STT GDC offers colocation services globally through more than 95 data centres across over 20 markets.

Partnership Announcement

This partnership sees STT taking over operations at STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 1, previously called the VNG Data Center and situated in the Tan Thuan area, and the establishment of a new facility, STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 2. The VNG facility is a Uptime Tier-3 rated facility, offering a total IT load capacity of 9.6 MW.

The second data centre building will be 1.5 km away within the same Tan Thuan cluster and is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026. The second data centre building – STT VNG Ho Chi Minh City 2 – will offer a development potential of up to 60 MW of IT load capacity once fully constructed, STT GDC said.

Facility Expansion

"We are thrilled to partner with VNG in our venture to build and operate data centres in Vietnam. VNG's deep local knowledge, carrier neutrality, extensive customer and partner network, and commitment to technological innovation perfectly align with STT GDC's vision. Together, we bring a unique blend of global and local expertise to deliver a new international standard of data centre solutions, supporting Vietnam's digital transformation journey," said STT GDC. "Vietnam is at the cusp of significant growth in the data centre market, and we firmly believe that the combined strengths of both partners will enable us to serve the local market with agility and pace."

VNG Corporation added, "We believe our partnership with STT GDC, a globally recognized leader in data centre operations, will set new service standards worldwide for Vietnam's data centre industry as well as introduce our products and services to international markets."

VNG and STT GDC

Established in 2004, VNG is an Internet services company founded in Vietnam. Its businesses include online games, eCommerce, messaging and social media platforms, a music streaming service, and digital payments. The company offers cloud services via its VNG Cloud unit.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

