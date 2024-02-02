STT GDC Commences Construction of Third Data Center Campus in Chennai



STT GDC India laid the foundation for the STT Chennai Campus at the end of January 2024. "ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), the leading Datacentre Colocation service provider, is pleased to announce the commencement of the construction of its third Data center campus at Siruseri, Chennai on January 24, 2024," the company announced on LinkedIn.

Foundation Laying Ceremony

The company recently conducted a traditional foundation-laying ceremony for the STT Chennai 7 with the Bhoomi Puja ceremony. The CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) commented on the LinkedIn post, saying, "The journey is getting more and more exciting as we continue to enhance our pan-India portfolio and add more than 250 MW of IT load capacity over the next 3-5 years in our quest to support the thriving digital ecosystem in the country."

Operational Timeline and Capacity

The new campus will feature two data centers with a total capacity of 50 MW IT load, with its first data center of 8 MW capacity expected to be operational by September 2025.

Additionally, the company noted that this new data center will be supported by renewable energy from day one of its operations and fully equipped with fiber connectivity with four fiber routes.

Customer Outreach and Expansion

According to STT GDC India, this data center is expected to be leveraged by customers who are looking for a reliable Data Centre Colocation partner to increase their customer outreach in Chennai and the southern part of India.

According to the company's website, STT GDC India operates over 25 facilities across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune, offering a combined IT load of over 300 MW.