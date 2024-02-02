STT GDC Commences Construction of Third Data Center Campus in Chennai

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

STT GDC India announces the commencement of construction for its third Data Centre campus in Siruseri, Chennai.

Highlights

  • STT GDC India lays the foundation for the STT Chennai Campus in January 2024.
  • The new campus will feature two data centers with a total capacity of 50 MW IT load.
  • The expansion aims to support customer outreach in Chennai and southern India.

Follow Us

STT GDC Commences Construction of Third Data Center Campus in Chennai
STT GDC India laid the foundation for the STT Chennai Campus at the end of January 2024. "ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), the leading Datacentre Colocation service provider, is pleased to announce the commencement of the construction of its third Data center campus at Siruseri, Chennai on January 24, 2024," the company announced on LinkedIn.

Also Read: STT GDC India to Get Renewable Energy for Data Centers from O2 Power




Foundation Laying Ceremony

The company recently conducted a traditional foundation-laying ceremony for the STT Chennai 7 with the Bhoomi Puja ceremony. The CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) commented on the LinkedIn post, saying, "The journey is getting more and more exciting as we continue to enhance our pan-India portfolio and add more than 250 MW of IT load capacity over the next 3-5 years in our quest to support the thriving digital ecosystem in the country."

Operational Timeline and Capacity

The new campus will feature two data centers with a total capacity of 50 MW IT load, with its first data center of 8 MW capacity expected to be operational by September 2025.

Additionally, the company noted that this new data center will be supported by renewable energy from day one of its operations and fully equipped with fiber connectivity with four fiber routes.

Also Read: Digital Realty Launches First Data Center in India in Chennai

Customer Outreach and Expansion

According to STT GDC India, this data center is expected to be leveraged by customers who are looking for a reliable Data Centre Colocation partner to increase their customer outreach in Chennai and the southern part of India.

According to the company's website, STT GDC India operates over 25 facilities across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune, offering a combined IT load of over 300 MW.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments