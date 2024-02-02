SK Telecom and Intel Develop Low-Latency Technology for 6G Core Architecture Evolution



SK Telecom (SKT) announced that, in collaboration with Intel, it has developed Inline Service Mesh, a technology utilising Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI, capable of increasing communication speed within the Core network by reducing latency between unit functions without a Proxy.

Also Read: SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to Jointly Develop Telco-specific LLM









The joint statement noted that as Core network technology continues to develop, the various systems making up the network and the detailed functions providing various services are also explosively increasing. Thus, as network complexity increases, the process of sending and receiving messages is frequently recreated. Therefore, communication delays will increase compared to before.

Core network

SKT and Intel said it is difficult to address these limitations with communication standard technologies (service communication proxies) for interconnection between unit functions within the existing Core network.

The Core network is the gateway through which all voice and data traffic generated from a customer's mobile device passes to access the Internet network. It is a mobile communication service system responsible for security and service quality through the interconnection of various systems.

Inline Service Mesh

Through this technology, AI can be applied to the Core network in a wider variety of models. SKT said it has already commercialised a technology that reduces wireless resources by 40 percent and improves connectivity by analysing movement patterns of real users in real time.

Also Read: ITU Releases Framework for 6G Development

Advantages and Commercialisation

With this collaboration, the two companies reportedly will be able to reduce communication delays by 70 percent and increase service efficiency by 33 percent in the Core network through the application of the 6G Core Architecture.

Future Development

SK Telecom also plans to apply the results of this study to commercial equipment next year. Both technology partners plan to continue research and development for traffic processing improvement technologies incorporating AI technology in various areas of the Core network.

A technical white paper describing the technology, development process, and benefits of Inline Service Mesh has been published as well.