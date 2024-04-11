DOCOMO, NTT, NEC and Fujitsu Develop 100 Gbps Capable Sub-Terahertz 6G Device



NTT Docomo, NTT, NEC, and Fujitsu have developed a wireless device capable of ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps transmissions in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz sub-terahertz bands. The four companies have been jointly conducting R&D on sub-terahertz devices since 2021 in anticipation of the coming 6G era, the companies jointly announced today.

Achievements in Transmission Speeds

To date, tests of a jointly developed wireless device have achieved ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps transmissions in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands at distances of up to 100 meters. By comparison, 100 Gbps is approximately 20 times faster than the maximum 4.9 Gbps data rate of current 5G networks, the joint statement said.

Individual Company Contributions

Each company has played a pivotal role in this achievement. Reportedly, DOCOMO developed wireless transmission equipment capable of achieving 100 Gbps data rates at a distance of 100 meters in the 100 GHz band, while NTT developed a top-level wireless device capable of transmitting 100 Gbps per channel at a distance of 100 meters in the 300 GHz band.

NEC's contribution includes the development of a multi-element active phased array antenna (APAA) with over 100 antenna elements, enabling precise beam steering.

Fujitsu's research in compound semiconductor technologies led to the creation of high-efficiency signal amplification to extend the communication range and reduce power consumption in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands. Fujitsu claimed to achieve the world's highest power efficiency in a high-output amplifier.

Development of 6G Devices

The joint statement noted that compared to 28 GHz and other millimetre bands used in current 5G systems, the much higher frequencies of the sub-terahertz band will require entirely different wireless devices that are now being developed from scratch.

Going forward, the four companies will continue to conduct extensive R&D into sub-terahertz telecommunications, leveraging each company's strengths in various initiatives to contribute to 6G standardization.