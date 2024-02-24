Nokia and IISc to Research on 6G Use Cases for India

Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have partnered to jointly research 6G technologies and 6G use cases that will directly impact India's society. To recall, in Oct 2023, Nokia opened a first-of-its-kind 6G lab in Bengaluru, India. This is where Nokia and IISc will work together, said the Finnish telecom giant.









The core areas where both organisations will work together will include 6G radio tech, 6G architecture, and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface. Nokia said that the collaboration will develop software frameworks, reference architectures, and algorithms, to contribute the joint research towards 6G and standards ecosystem.

Yes, the nature of the research will take the global market into account, however, there will be a special emphasis on finding the use cases of 6G for the Indian society. The use cases that Nokia and IISc will focus on, with respect to India, will include:

Creating more sustainable and energy-efficient communications systems

Improving resiliency and reliability of networks for critical communications

Using AI and developing "Network as Sensor" technologies to improve transportation safety, augment healthcare, and increase access to education.

By partnering, Nokia and IISc will contribute to the central government's 'Bharat 6G Vision', which aims to position India as a key global contributor to the development of 6G tech.

Nokia is likely to collaborate with more organisations globally and in India to research about 6G. The Bengaluru lab of Nokia will play an essential role in understanding and developing 6G tech as a whole.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nokia, said, "The importance of India on the global telecommunications stage cannot be overemphasized. We’re proud to work with the brightest minds in Indian science and academia to ensure 6G is a force multiplier for the Indian economy. Together we will help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India as a leader in 6G standardization, development and implementation. And by exploring 6G use cases specific to India, we will ensure that 6G addresses the unique needs of the subcontinent."

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, "IISc is very privileged to contribute to India's mission to be a front-line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030, as envisioned in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by the Prime Minister of India."