India Aims for 10% Share in Global 6G Patents by 2030

Union Minister for IT and Telecom, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Monday that India should strive for a 10% share in global 6G patents by 2030. During the launch of the Bharat 6G Alliance, the minister highlighted the significant foreign direct investment (FDI) in India's telecom sector, amounting to nearly USD 24 billion between 2014 and 2023, said a PTI report. Vaishnaw emphasised that India has transformed into an exporter of technologies, boasting 200 patents for 6G. The Bharat 6G Alliance will serve as a platform to foster the development of 6G technology and provide opportunities for filing intellectual property rights (IPRs) related to advanced 5G technologies.

India's Ambitious Goal for 6G Patents

Minister Vaishnaw expressed the need for India to set a minimum target of securing 10% of global 6G IPRs by 2029 or 2030. As the world advances towards 6G technology, the minister emphasised that increased collaboration among institutions and companies in India will lead to more IPR filings. The recent inclusion of India's contributions in the 6G framework by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN body, underscores the country's growing recognition in shaping global technology standards.

Read More - India Launches Bharat 6G Alliance to Lead Next-Generation Technology Development

India's Technological Contributions

For the first time, India's technological contributions have been integrated into the development standards of 5G. The inclusion of India's contribution to the 6G framework by the ITU further solidifies the country's position as a significant player in future telecom technologies. Minister Vaishnaw acknowledged that attracting FDI in the telecom sector had been a challenge in the past. However, with the increasing recognition of India's technological advancements and the conducive investment environment, foreign investments have reached substantial levels.

Driving Innovation and Intellectual Property

The Bharat 6G Alliance serves as a forum for driving innovation and creating opportunities for filing IPRs in advanced 5G technologies. India's focus on developing and exporting its technological capabilities has led to an impressive number of 200 patents for 6G. Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of continued efforts in research and collaboration to foster India's position as a global leader in 6G technology.