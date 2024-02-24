Top OTT Releases This Week: Must-See Dramas, Documentaries, and Romances



This week promises an interesting roster of launches on several OTT streaming platforms in India, providing fans with a wide selection of entertainment. Everyone can find something to appreciate, from riveting psychological dramas to intriguing documentaries and romantic stories.

Let's take a deeper look at the exciting new releases coming to your screens to watch over the weekend.

Constellation

Noomi Rapace stars in this compelling psychological drama as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth following a terrifying encounter in space. As she deals with fragmented memories and a perplexing world in which essential pieces of her life appear to have vanished, Jo goes on an urgent mission to discover the truth.

Release date: February 21, 2024

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

In this compelling documentary series, Lionel Messi describes his journey through five FIFA World Cups, culminating in his legendary victory in Qatar 2022.

Release date: February 21, 2024

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

The last season of this gripping animated series follows Clone Force 99 on a quest for redemption and rebellion. They aim to save Omega while also foiling the Galactic Empire's evil ambitions.

Release date: February 21, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Experience the much-anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular animation series. Aang, the young Avatar, sets out on a journey to master the four elemental energies and free the world from oppression.

Release date: February 22, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6

This week's most anticipated new OTT release. Immerse yourself in the frenetic world of Formula One with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the 2023 season, covering major moments and rivalries on and off the track.

Release date: February 23, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hideo Kojima – Connecting World

Get an intimate look inside Hideo Kojima's creative mind, one of the gaming industry's most recognized characters, as he builds his independent firm and investigates video games' artistic possibilities.

Release date: February 23, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+

Poacher

Explore the tragic world of illicit ivory poaching in India in this compelling drama series, as a group of committed individuals band together to bring the criminals to justice.

Release date: February 23, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

This docuseries delves into the horrifying case of Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of the murder of her daughter. It uncovers astonishing family secrets and potential motives for the crime.

Release date: Coming Soon

OTT Platform: Netflix

Through My Window: Looking at You

Experience the next chapter in Raquel and Ares' passionate romance as they navigate love, desire, and relationship obstacles in this Spanish romantic drama.

Release date: 23 February 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal, a legendary actor, stars in "Malaikottai Vaaliban," a gripping story of romance and revenge. This Malayalam film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, stars Mohanlal as an aged warrior whose life is transformed after witnessing Sonalee Kulkarni's entrancing folk dance performance.

Release date: February 23, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Whether you're in search of adrenaline-pumping drama, eye-opening documentaries, or heartwarming romances, this week's OTT releases are poised to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience for audiences across India. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to embark on a cinematic journey unlike any other.