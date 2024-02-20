Lionsgate Play Expands into Bangladesh in Partnership With Grameenphone



Streaming service platform Lionsgate Play has expanded into Bangladesh. The OTT platform today announced that it has joined forces with Grameenphone (GP), the largest telecom services provider in Bangladesh, to expand its audience reach to the country. The company said Grameenphone has introduced Lionsgate Play as a part of their portfolio. Reportedly, Grameenphone, a part of the Telenor Group, has over 82 million subscribers, and through this partnership, the users of GP will have access to Lionsgate Play's content.

Premium Content Offerings

The content includes John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and SAW, along with international content like Operation Fortune, Plane, Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Kill Bill amongst a host of others, Lionsgate Play said.

Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh

Commenting on the new partnership, Vaibhavi Parikh, Vice President of Lionsgate Play South Asia, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone has marked a pivotal moment in our journey to further fortify our foundation across Southeast Asia. Through this association, we look forward to providing our audience with seamless access to premium content and reaching the hearts and screens of the country."

Partnership with Grameenphone

“OTT content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone's purpose is to connect our users to what matters most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy content on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs; and now we add Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality content and helping us cater to Hollywood enthusiasts," said Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone.

"We are proud to be the first to launch Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh and thus enabling our users to have access to the largest library of content streaming partners available in Bangladesh," Alam added.