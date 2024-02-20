Lionsgate Play Expands into Bangladesh in Partnership With Grameenphone

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Lionsgate Play collaborates with Grameenphone in Bangladesh to introduce its streaming services to the country, offering a diverse range of premium content to GP subscribers.

Highlights

  • Lionsgate Play enters Bangladesh through partnership with Grameenphone.
  • Over 82 million Grameenphone subscribers gain access to Lionsgate Play's content.
  • Collaboration aims to enhance entertainment options for Bangladeshi audiences.

Follow Us

Lionsgate Play Expands into Bangladesh in Partnership With Grameenphone
Streaming service platform Lionsgate Play has expanded into Bangladesh. The OTT platform today announced that it has joined forces with Grameenphone (GP), the largest telecom services provider in Bangladesh, to expand its audience reach to the country. The company said Grameenphone has introduced Lionsgate Play as a part of their portfolio. Reportedly, Grameenphone, a part of the Telenor Group, has over 82 million subscribers, and through this partnership, the users of GP will have access to Lionsgate Play's content.

Also Read: Grameenphone Launches Super Core Data Center in Bangladesh




Premium Content Offerings

The content includes John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and SAW, along with international content like Operation Fortune, Plane, Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Kill Bill amongst a host of others, Lionsgate Play said.

Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh

Commenting on the new partnership, Vaibhavi Parikh, Vice President of Lionsgate Play South Asia, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone has marked a pivotal moment in our journey to further fortify our foundation across Southeast Asia. Through this association, we look forward to providing our audience with seamless access to premium content and reaching the hearts and screens of the country."

Partnership with Grameenphone

“OTT content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone's purpose is to connect our users to what matters most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy content on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs; and now we add Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality content and helping us cater to Hollywood enthusiasts," said Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone.

Also Read: Robi Axiata Improves Network in Bangladesh With 2600 MHz Spectrum Deployment

"We are proud to be the first to launch Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh and thus enabling our users to have access to the largest library of content streaming partners available in Bangladesh," Alam added.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Same. Speed is 500+ mbps all time. Better than Airtel 5G here atleast.

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Shivraj Roy :

this maybe possible if you buy prepaid sim online but most of the time vi stores force you to buy…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Shivraj Roy :

Hows Jio 5G in new town? last april i was there near rajarhat ,5g was giving like 800mbps mostly ,hows…

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Faraz :

Good that Vi is now focusing on B circles.. Don't know if they have any plan for C Circles or…

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

shivraj roy :

Damn what ,is it actually an “EGO” thing? Order bol diya toh* BSNL:Hain? Humko order aise kaise??????

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments