Robi Axiata Improves Network in Bangladesh With 2600 MHz Spectrum Deployment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Robi Axiata has made significant investments in network optimization and deployed L2600 spectrum band, resulting in a 50 percent improvement in data speed and a 60 percent reduction in call drop rate. The company is also now ready to launch 5G service.

Highlights

  • Robi Axiata Limited has invested around USD 200 million in network optimisation over the past few years.
  • Robi Axiata enhancing network experience with L2600 Spectrum.
  • Significant reduction in call drop rates and improved call quality.

Follow Us

Robi Axiata Improves Network in Bangladesh With 2600 MHz Spectrum Deployment
Bangladeshi telco Robi Axiata has announced that it is now using the 2600 MHz band spectrum it acquired in an open auction in March 2022. In an official release, Robi Axiata confirmed that with continued investments, network optimisation initiatives, and the deployment of the L2600 Spectrum band acquired in the auction last year, customers of Robi Axiata Limited throughout the country are enjoying a significantly improved data and video network experience.

Also Read: Robi Achieves 98.5 Percent 4G Population Coverage in Bangladesh




Deployment of L2600 Spectrum

Robi stated that to date, it has deployed the L2600 spectrum in 50 percent of the sites with high data traffic, thereby doubling the network capacity. The deployment of the L2600 Spectrum in these areas has helped Robi improve data speeds by 50 percent. The telco has confirmed that it will continue to enhance the network experience across the country by further deploying the L2600 spectrum.

Commenting on the network development initiatives, Robi stated, "Robi has long been working on improving its network quality. On average, we have been investing around USD 200 million over a number of years. With the deployment of the L2600 spectrum, we believe our network development is now helping us deliver a far better quality of service to our valued customers. This drive will continue across the country going forward."

Also Read: Ncell Nepal Expands VoLTE Service to Apple iPhone Users

Doubling Capacity and VoLTE Experience

With the deployment of L2600, Robi mentioned that it is able to deliver a better data experience and double site capacity, which can carry double data volume. This, in turn, has enabled VoLTE users to experience the best quality of voice services.

Ready for 5G Services

Regarding 5G services, Robi stated that the deployment of the L2600 Spectrum ensures its readiness to launch 5G services. It's worth noting that Robi acquired a 1×60MHz block of spectrum in the 2550MHz-2610MHz band from an open auction last year.

Also Read: 5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Improvement in QoS Parameters

The telco also announced that network optimisation has directly contributed to reducing the call drop rate by around 60 percent over the last year for both Robi and Airtel brand users. The Mean Opinion Score (MOS), a parameter that Robi claims indicates overall call quality, has also improved by 50 percent since the beginning of 2023, said the official statement.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments