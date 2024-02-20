India Updates KYC Norms for Issuing Mobile SIMs to Nepal and Bhutan Citizens

According to a DoT notification, the validity of the mobile connection will be the same as the time allowed for them to stay in India or the validity of their visa.

Highlights

  • The Indian government has updated the KYC (know your customer) norms for issuing mobile SIMs or connections to citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.
  • The latest move has been made to ease the travel process for people of the two countries.
  • Foreign nationals need to provide their passport with a valid visa stamp to get a mobile connection in India.

The Indian government has updated the KYC (know your customer) norms for issuing mobile SIMs or connections to citizens of Nepal and Bhutan. The latest move has been made to ease the travel process for people of the two countries. Foreign nationals need to provide their passport with a valid visa stamp to get a mobile connection in India. However, that will not be the case anymore for Nepal and Bhutan citizens. Now, documents other than just a passport can also be used by Nepal and Bhutan citizens to get a SIM card in India.




Here are the updated norms.

KYC Norms for Getting an Indian SIM Card for Nepal and Bhutan Citizens

People travelling from Nepal and Bhutan to India can opt to show the following documents (alternative to their passport) to fulfil the KYC process required for obtaining a SIM card:

  • Nepalese/Bhutanese citizenship certificate
  • Voter identification card issued by the Election Commission of Nepal/Bhutan
  • Limited validity photo-identity certificate issued by Nepalese Mission/Royal Bhutanese Mission in India

However, there are a few details that Nepal and Bhutan travellers should be aware of. If the Nepal and Bhutan travellers are coming from some other country, then they will have to provide a copy of their Passport along with a valid visa stamp.

According to a DoT notification, the validity of the mobile connection will be the same as the time allowed for them to stay in India or the validity of their visa. Further, the validity of such connections cannot exceed more than 3 months even if they are allowed to stay in the country for more than 3 months. International roaming on such mobile connections have to be stopped at the end of 3 months.

