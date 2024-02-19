Telcos Want TRAI to Ease Radiation Norms in India

The Indian telecom operators want the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to ease the radiation norms in India. According to the telcos, the strict radiation norms are affecting their 5G rollout and the 5G experience for consumers in the country. In a letter to the TRAI, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said that the current EMF exposure limits in India are significantly stricter (10 times) than the ICNIRP norms. COAI is an industry body that represents the interests of the private telecom operators in India.









Read More - Reliance Industries Eyeing a Stake in Tata Play: Report

According to the industry body, the EMF exposure norms in India will deteriorate 5G resulting in slower speeds, lower network quality, and inferior signal strength. Airtel and Jio have invested heavily into rolling out 5G, however, there's no monetisation scope from the consumers currently. On top of that, the telcos fear that the current policies will stop them from delivering the best 5G experience they can.

A report from thehindubusinessline said that COAI has requested TRAI to ease up on the radiation norms so that the telcos can deliver the best 5G experience to consumers. Of course, the meaning here isn't to let go of all the necessary norms that protect the consumers, but what COAI means here is that there's scope for easing up the norms without putting the consumers in danger.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Indian telecom operators are also prohibited from deploying 5G in C-band or mid-band near airports, precisely, 2.1 kilometers from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the center of the runway. COAI advised that using simulators, it should be determined whether the C-band actually poses any threat to aircraft communications or not. The telcos want the norms around rolling out 5G near airports to be relaxed as well.