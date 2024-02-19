Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Four Circles



Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest private telecom operator, today announced that it has further strengthened network capacity in Haryana, bringing the number of circles announced with network enhancements to four: Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. Vodafone Idea also announced network capacity enhancements in Ayodhya for the launch of the Ram Mandir on January 21, 2024, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Vi Network Enhancements in Karnataka

As reported by TelecomTalk, Vodafone Idea first announced network enhancements in South Karnataka on January 19, 2024, which included spectrum bandwidth upgrades in the LTE 2100 band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz to increase network capacity across over 1000 sites. With this, Vi customers in Bengaluru and its surroundings, such as Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, and Tumkur, will reportedly experience superior network coverage.

Vi Network Enhancements in Kerala

For customers in the Kerala circle, Vi announced network experience enhancements on January 22, 2024, where the telco stated that in the past 2-3 months, it had deployed 900 MHz spectrum on an additional 950+ sites. Additionally, the 3G network is shut down, and the 2100 MHz spectrum is refarmed to enhance LTE 2100 band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz, improving the capacity of over 2500 sites in the state.

Vi said this enhancement would offer faster speeds and better voice clarity, even indoors. With this, 1.5 crore Vi users across 14 districts of Kerala will experience enhanced network quality. Reportedly, Vi customers in Kochi, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and other large towns are enjoying superior voice and data experiences.

Vi Network Enhancements in Punjab

For customers in the Punjab Circle, Vodafone Idea announced on February 8, 2024, that it is ramping up network capacity with upgrades to spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 1800 band from 10 MHz to 15 MHz. In the 2100 MHz band, 3G is shut down, and the spectrum is refarmed for LTE to enhance bandwidth from 5 MHz to 10 MHz, and in LTE 2500 Band, from 10 MHz to 20 MHz, to increase its network capacity across 1200+ sites in Punjab.

Additionally, customers in areas of Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Kharar, Zirakpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Khanna, Moga, and Bathinda will also experience superior network coverage, even in crowded or congested areas of these cities.

Vi Network Enhancements in Haryana

With its latest announcement today, Vi said it has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 900 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz in the Haryana circle, with cities namely Sirsa, Kurukshetra, and Shahbad benefiting from the network enhancement activity.

Commenting on this development, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said, "Digital infrastructure forms the bedrock for creating a digital-first society for a billion+ Indians. Our commitment to offering unparalleled connectivity solutions and an exceptional customer experience to our valued customers places us at the forefront of digital India."

"The network upgrade across these four circles is a testament to our ongoing pan-national efforts to further empower our customers by unlocking the infinite benefits of the digital highway. With this development, we aim to address the growing digital needs of our customers, ensuring robust connectivity, faster data speeds, overall improved performance, and strengthening customer delight," he added.

With today's announcement, Vi reported that over 3 crore customers in Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana will benefit from enhanced network coverage and faster speeds. Vi said it remains focused on its capital investments in its 17 priority circles to expand high-speed broadband network coverage and capacity.