Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Vodafone Idea enhances network speeds in South Karnataka, doubling LTE 2100 MHz bandwidth for improved connectivity in over 1000 sites.

Highlights

  • Vi increases spectrum bandwidth from 5 MHz to 10 MHz.
  • Enhanced capacity for seamless connectivity.
  • Improved network experience in crowded areas.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announces that its customers in South Karnataka can now enjoy a significantly enhanced network with faster download speeds. Vodafone Idea, in an official release, said it has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 2100 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz to increase network capacity across over 1000 sites.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Yet to Close Funding from US DFC




Network Upgrade

"Over the past month, the telco has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in its mid-band to deliver enhanced capacity to customers. With this enhancement, Vi customers in South Karnataka can experience higher download and upload speeds," said the company today.

Customer Benefits

Additionally, Vi mentioned that customers in commercial and residential areas of Bengaluru and its surroundings, such as Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, and Tumkur, will also experience a superior network, even in crowded or congested pockets of these cities.

Commenting on the network upgrade, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana at Vodafone Idea, said, "At Vi, our top most commitment is to offer world-class digital experiences to connect and inspire every Indian to build a better tomorrow. With this vision, it is our endeavour to constantly upgrade our services to not only address the evolving needs of our customers but also offer a seamless network experience."

"This network enhancement across the key cities of South Karnataka will empower our customers with a superior experience and a strong network for them to enjoy smooth connectivity while they work, study, socialize, access entertainment, e-commerce, and other digital services on the Vi network," Vi added.

Also Read: Vi Doesn’t Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Vi Wireless Subscriber Base

To note Vodafone Idea has around 6.6 million wireless subscribers in the Karnataka circle, with a peak VLR percentage of 85.04 percent (the Industry's highest VLR recorded is the circle is 100.56 percent) as of October 2023, as reported by TRAI. However, overall, the telco has lost around 2.04 million wireless subscribers during the same period, bringing its total subscriber base to around 225.48 million.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

