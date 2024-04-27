AtlasEdge Expands into Portugal, Commences 20 MW Development in Lisbon



European Edge data center provider AtlasEdge is planning to develop data centers in Portugal. The company announced its entry into the Portuguese market this week with the acquisition of two adjacent sites in Lisbon that will deliver more than 20 MW of IT load. The sites are located in Carnaxide, within the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, a highly strategic destination in close proximity to Carcavelos, the landing point for multiple subsea cables. This location enables customers to leverage the subsea gateway to Africa, Latin America, and the rest of Europe, AtlasEdge said.

AtlasEdge Entry into Portugal

AtlasEdge plans to invest more than EUR 500 million in the coming years in Portugal. According to the company's LinkedIn update, the company has broken ground and commenced the construction of the data centers in Lisbon, but timelines for launch weren't shared.

"Our entry into the Portuguese market provides us with a key foothold in one of Europe's emerging tech hubs and a market where demand for capacity is rapidly outstripping supply," AtlasEdge said. "The progress we have made to date has been remarkable, and our push into the Lisbon market represents a continuation of our bold and agile approach."

Proprietary AgileEdge Design

Both sites will be delivered by AgileEdge, a proprietary design AtlasEdge has developed that uses a mix of modular construction, traditional onsite build, and smart supply chain management. All AgileEdge facilities are designed to flexibly support high-density deployments – in any room, and any rack, the company said.

Sustainable Operations

AtlasEdge said once fully operational, both sites will run on renewable power and will be able to recover and reuse 100 percent of waste heat.

Recent Developments

With this announcement, AtlasEdge's European footprint spans 20 different metros across 13 countries. The company's expansion into Lisbon adds to recent announcements of new sites in Hamburg and Leeds, as well as an acquisition in Vienna earlier this year, as reported by TelecomTalk.