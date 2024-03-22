AtlasEdge Launches New Tier 3 Data Centre in Leeds

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

AtlasEdge announces the opening of its new facility in Leeds, UK, enhancing digital infrastructure in the region.

Highlights

  • Investment of over EUR 13 million to upgrade and transform the site.
  • Hardy Fisher Services established as anchor customer, attracting significant demand.
  • Expansion follows recent openings and acquisitions, bolstering European footprint.

Follow Us

AtlasEdge Launches New Tier 3 Data Centre in Leeds
AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data center provider, has announced the opening of its newest data center facility in the UK city of Leeds. Situated just four miles from the city center, the new facility provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services. The company said with Hardy Fisher Services signed up as the anchor customer, the site has already attracted demand.

Also Read: AtlasEdge Enters Austria With Data Center Acquisition in Vienna




AtlasEdge's Leeds Data Center

After acquiring the purpose-built data center in Leeds in 2022, AtlasEdge has invested over EUR 13 million to transform the site, the company said on Thursday. The new facility is the first Tier 3 standard data center in the city, powered by a state-of-the-art intake substation, upgraded transformer, and switchgear, along with additional generators and UPS systems.

This announcement follows the opening of AtlasEdge's second Hamburg data center last month, as well as the acquisition in Vienna earlier this month, TelecomTalk reported, taking the company's European footprint to 19 different metros across 12 countries.

Growing Demand and Expansion

"We are delighted to be launching this site, the first of its kind in Leeds and one that is purpose-built to serve growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance, and localised solutions. This is yet another example of us taking a site with existing connectivity and leveraging our combined expertise to deliver an outstanding new facility, which will act as an important regional aggregation hub and support the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure for the surrounding area," AtlasEdge said.

Also Read: Datacenter One Launches New Data Center Near Hamburg

Established in 2021, AtlasEdge is backed by a joint investment from Liberty Global and DigitalBridge, with data centers across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Leeds, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Vienna, and Zurich.

In February 2023, AtlasEdge acquired Datacenter One in Germany, which includes data centers in Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Leverkusen.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anonymous :

In line with Airtel's ?49 plan that offers 20GB of data for the same duration.

Jio Brings New Rs 49 Plan

Faraz :

Yes.. Corruption and arrogance is in the core of this organisation since beginning.. & Now even gov wants everything to…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

Mrs Mithilesh :

BSNL DoT aur ITS ka gulam hai, BSNL ke executives aur staff ki halat gulamo aur kutto se bhi battar…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

TheAndroidFreak :

Till BSNL doesn't make 5Mhz of band 1/28/8 live across country, it doesn't make sense. Vi is far better operator…

Vodafone Idea Tests Vi AirFiber with Multiple Partners

Faraz :

In my experience. Airtel 4G went down to 20-30 Mbps where it used to 50-70 Mbps on b3+b40 CA. Jio…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments