AtlasEdge Launches New Tier 3 Data Centre in Leeds



AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data center provider, has announced the opening of its newest data center facility in the UK city of Leeds. Situated just four miles from the city center, the new facility provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services. The company said with Hardy Fisher Services signed up as the anchor customer, the site has already attracted demand.

AtlasEdge's Leeds Data Center

After acquiring the purpose-built data center in Leeds in 2022, AtlasEdge has invested over EUR 13 million to transform the site, the company said on Thursday. The new facility is the first Tier 3 standard data center in the city, powered by a state-of-the-art intake substation, upgraded transformer, and switchgear, along with additional generators and UPS systems.

This announcement follows the opening of AtlasEdge's second Hamburg data center last month, as well as the acquisition in Vienna earlier this month, TelecomTalk reported, taking the company's European footprint to 19 different metros across 12 countries.

Growing Demand and Expansion

"We are delighted to be launching this site, the first of its kind in Leeds and one that is purpose-built to serve growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance, and localised solutions. This is yet another example of us taking a site with existing connectivity and leveraging our combined expertise to deliver an outstanding new facility, which will act as an important regional aggregation hub and support the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure for the surrounding area," AtlasEdge said.

Established in 2021, AtlasEdge is backed by a joint investment from Liberty Global and DigitalBridge, with data centers across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Leeds, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Vienna, and Zurich.

In February 2023, AtlasEdge acquired Datacenter One in Germany, which includes data centers in Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Leverkusen.