Jio AirFiber Expands to 5352 Cities in India

Jio AirFiber plans start at just Rs 599 per month. You can purchase these plans every month or you can also go for a long-term validity option. The Rs 599 per month plan (excluding GST) offers customers 30 Mbps speed and 1TB of monthly data. 

  • Reliance Jio launched AirFiber services, which is 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access), back in Sept 2023.
  • Since then, the company has reached about 5352 cities/towns in India with the service.
  • At a time when the IPL is just starting, this is a great development for anyone who can't get fiber services in their area.

Reliance Jio launched AirFiber services, which is 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access), back in Sept 2023. Since then, the company has reached about 5352 cities/towns in India with the service. At a time when the IPL is just starting, this is a great development for anyone who can't get fiber services in their area. AirFiber doesn't require fiber to be deployed in an area but can offer speeds like a fiber connection.




Back in January 2024, Jio AirFiber was present in 3939 cities/towns in the country. But now, it is available in 5352 cities in March. In the coming months, the service will likely reach more parts of the country where Jio has deployed 5G SA (standalone) networks.

Jio AirFiber Plans Start at Rs 599 Per Month

Jio AirFiber plans start at just Rs 599 per month. You can purchase these plans every month or you can also go for a long-term validity option. The Rs 599 per month plan (excluding GST) offers customers 30 Mbps speed and 1TB of monthly data.

There are AirFiber and AirFiber Max plans. With the AirFiber Max plans, customers get much higher speeds, but these plans fall in the expensive category.

Note that if you have both fiber and AirFiber present in your area, the better option would be fiber. JioFiber services would cater to your working and entertainment needs in a much more reliable manner than an AirFiber connection. However, if there's no fiber deployed in your area, then a AirFiber connection is the best bet to access high-speed internet services.

Jio AirFiber connection can be booked by going to the official website of Jio or through the MyJio mobile app (if you are already a Jio customer). Otherwise, you can give a missed call on 60008-60008 to book a connection via WhatsApp or you can also go to the nearest Jio retail store to enquire for a connection.

