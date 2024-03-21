Jio Brings New Rs 49 Plan

Reliance Jio has brought a new Rs 49 plan for customers. This prepaid plan looks to be in direct competition with what Airtel offers its customers with its Rs 49 plan. The new Rs 49 plan from Jio is now available for customers across the country and it is listed under the Cricket Offer of the telco. While the plan is marked with unlimited data, it's not unlimited as high-speed data bundled with the plan has a FUP (fair usage policy) limit after which you can continue to consume data, but at a low speed of 64 Kbps.









Let's take a look at the details of this plan.

Read More - Jio is Offering 20GB of Extra Data with this Plan for Now

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 49 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 25GB of data. This is a data voucher, hence you need a base active prepaid plan to use this one. The validity of this Rs 49 plan from Jio is 1 day only.

The same plan is offered by Airtel. Airtel offers it for 1 day as well but gives 20GB of data. So there's a difference of 5GB between the plans of Airtel and Jio.

There are more data vouchers you can select from Jio. This plan is meant for users who want to consume a lot of data in one go. Any unused amount of data will expire once the validity of Rs 49 plan expires.

Read More - Jio Cricket Packs for the IPL 2024

If you want more data, then you can also go for the Rs 222 plan. This plan comes with 50GB of data and its validity is the same as the base active prepaid plan. There's also the Rs 444 and Rs 667 data vouchers, with which you get 100GB and 150GB of data for 60 days and 90 days, respectively. These plans will help you in watching IPL smoothly.

However, if you have the unlimited 5G data offer from Jio, then you don't need these data vouchers. This is because you will already be getting unlimited 5G data at super high-speed which can easily help you with your cricket streaming needs. Jio has completed its 5G rollout in most parts of India, and at this point, the company is targetting a deeper coverage in every city and town it has rolled out 5G services in.

The telco has deployed 5G SA (standalone) and has built the largest 5G SA network globally. Out of its 450 million subscribers, more than 100 million subscribers have already consumed the telco's 5G services.