Check Out These Four OTT Movies if You Liked My Fault



The recently released romance drama film, "My Fault," has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters. The film has quickly gained popularity for its fresh concept and engaging narrative. Do you want to see a contentious storyline? If you appreciate plots with too many icky elements and raised eyebrows, you must have liked "My Fault." This Spanish romance drama was released in 2023, and while many people liked it, many disliked its narrative.

The plot revolves around Noah, who is forced to leave her hometown to move in with her mother and new husband to a mansion in another location. There, she and her stepbrother fall madly in love. If you like "My Fault," here are some other movies to watch on OTT platforms:

Along for the Ride (2022)

"Along for the Ride" is a love drama Hollywood film centered around Auden and Eli. They're both insomniacs. When the rest of the world sleeps, they stay up all night and embark on adventures, where Auden discovers what a carefree existence is all about.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

After (2019)

Based on Anna Todd's novel, "After" is a romantic drama about Tessa, the apple of her mother's eye and a devoted girlfriend to her beau. After being accepted to her dream university, she meets Hardin, whose darkness and ambiguity pique her interest. This is where her life takes a surprising turn.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

A young woman in 18th century France is sent to a nunnery and prepares to be married, but develops a forbidden romance with her female portrait painter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Disobedience (2018)

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams star in this spellbinding drama about a woman returns to her Orthodox Jewish community and reignites a forbidden romance with a childhood friend.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

These films offer diverse and compelling storylines, perfect for fans of "My Fault" seeking similar viewing experiences. Get ready to embark on new romantic adventures from the comfort of your own home on your favourite OTT platforms.