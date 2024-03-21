Airtel is Offering Validity Loan for Prepaid Customers: Check Details



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has started offering an Emergency Validity Loan facility to its prepaid customers. This consumer emergency facility follows the earlier launch of the Data Loan facility being offered by Airtel. Under the Validity Loan facility, Airtel customers can avail 1.5GB of Data and Unlimited All India Calling valid for 1 Day without doing any recharge, Airtel said.

Emergency Validity Loan

Airtel customers whose validity has expired can opt for the validity loan. There may be times when a customer may not be able to recharge on or before the expiry of their prepaid validity, thus rendering them unable to use emergency services. Emergency services like these will come in handy in such situations.

Availment and Recovery Process

Airtel customers can opt for the Validity loan via channels like IVR as a pre-call announcement or by dialling USSD code *567*2# or by replying with "1" to the Interactive SMS sent from CLI 56323 when they run out of validity.

Airtel will recover the one-day validity loan from the next validity pack recharge done by the customer, where one-day validity from the respective Prepaid recharge will be reduced post-recharge.

Eligible Prepaid Recharge Plans

According to Airtel, at the time of this story, Eligible Prepaid Recharge plans for Validity Loan Recovery are Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 289, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 329, Rs 359, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 455, Rs 479, Rs 489, Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 869, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 1799, Rs 2999, and Rs 3359.

Availability and Restrictions

Airtel Customers who have taken a validity loan but have not cleared the loan by recharging any of the eligible products as mentioned above will not be allowed to take subsequent Validity Loans. This facility is currently available for prepaid customers of Rajasthan, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh service areas.